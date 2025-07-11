US State Department Cuts Over 1,300 Jobs in Trump Administration Shakeup

The State Department is sending layoff notices to more than 1,300 employees Friday as part of a reorganisation effort launched earlier this year by President Donald Trump-led administration, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

Massive Layoffs Under the Trump Team’s Reorganisation Plan

A senior department official, told the US-based news agency on the condition of anonymity that 1,107 civil servants and 246 foreign service officers based in the US are being targetted in the latest government move.

Foreign service officers will be placed on administrative leave for 120 days before officially losing their jobs, while most civil servants will have a 60-day separation period, the report stated, citing an internal notice.

Focus on Streamlining and Efficiency at Workplaces

According to the report, the notice explains the layoffs are part of “streamlining domestic operations to focus on diplomatic priorities.”

“Headcount reductions have been carefully tailored to affect non-core functions, duplicative or redundant offices, and offices where considerable efficiencies may be found from centralization or consolidation of functions and responsibilities,” the memo further reads, per the AP.

The move aims to make the department leaner and more nimble, a goal strongly endorsed by President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other Republican leaders.

Layoffs Move Sparks Concerns from Diplomats

However, many current and former diplomats have voiced serious concerns, with some warning that such deep cuts could “weaken American influence” around the world and hurt the country’s ability to respond effectively to both ongoing and emerging global threats.

