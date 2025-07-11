LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > World > US State Department Cuts Over 1,300 Jobs in Trump Administration Shakeup

US State Department Cuts Over 1,300 Jobs in Trump Administration Shakeup

The State Department is laying off more than 1,300 career diplomats and civil servants under a Trump administration plan to restructure and streamline operations. While leaders hail the cuts as necessary, diplomats warn these reductions could weaken US global influence and hinder efforts to tackle international threats.

The State Department is firing over 1,300 diplomats and staff as part of the Trump team's plan to reorganise
The State Department is firing over 1,300 diplomats and staff as part of the Trump team's plan to reorganise and streamline US foreign service operations. (Image courtesy: X/@SecRubio)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 18:22:14 IST

The State Department is sending layoff notices to more than 1,300 employees Friday as part of a reorganisation effort launched earlier this year by President Donald Trump-led administration, according to a report published by The Associated Press. 

Massive Layoffs Under the Trump Team’s Reorganisation Plan

A senior department official, told the US-based news agency on the condition of anonymity that 1,107 civil servants and 246 foreign service officers based in the US are being targetted in the latest government move.

Foreign service officers will be placed on administrative leave for 120 days before officially losing their jobs, while most civil servants will have a 60-day separation period, the report stated, citing an internal notice.

Focus on Streamlining and Efficiency at Workplaces

According to the report, the notice explains the layoffs are part of “streamlining domestic operations to focus on diplomatic priorities.” 

“Headcount reductions have been carefully tailored to affect non-core functions, duplicative or redundant offices, and offices where considerable efficiencies may be found from centralization or consolidation of functions and responsibilities,” the memo further reads, per the AP.

The move aims to make the department leaner and more nimble, a goal strongly endorsed by President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other Republican leaders.

Layoffs Move Sparks Concerns from Diplomats

However, many current and former diplomats have voiced serious concerns, with some warning that such deep cuts could “weaken American influence” around the world and hurt the country’s ability to respond effectively to both ongoing and emerging global threats.

ALSO READ: Trump Visits Flood-Hit Texas as FEMA Phase-Out Plans Face Scrutiny

Tags: home_hero_pos_1State Department firingsTrump fires diplomatsUS foreign serviceUS State Department layoffs

More News

ISL 2025-26 Season On Hold: FSDL Informs Clubs And AIFF
Nearly 800 Killed at Gaza Food Aid Hubs Since May, UN Says
Crystal Palace Barred From The Europa League; Nottingham Forest Promoted
‘Didn’t Know There Was Syllabus For Being Desi’: Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Trolls after being called out as ‘Pardesi Girl’
Operation Kaalnemi: Uttarakhand Launches Campaign Against Fake ‘Babas’, 25 Arrested So Far
Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz: Alcaraz Wins In Four Sets To Reach Wimbledon 2025 Final
Allahabad High Court Permits Bail To Mohammad Riyaz: Says Supporting Pakistan Without Mentioning India Not Offence Under Section 152 BNS
Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Green Signal From Indian Space Regulator, Ready To Launch
Wimbledon 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Graces Centre Court For Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Semi-Final
French Authorities Investigate Elon Musk’s X Platform Over Data Tampering Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?