US blasts China for hypocrisy over Muslim treatment: In a new move, the US, France and Britain have move resolution to the UNSC to blacklist JeM chief Masood Azhar. The move doesn't require consensus but nine votes from the 15 member council. Also, vetoes of the five permanent UN member don't hold ground

US blasts China for hypocrisy over Muslim treatment: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday blasted China for its hypocrisy over its treatment of Muslims. Since 2017, China has detained more than one million Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and other Muslim minorities in internment camps in Xinjiang, said Pompeo. He said that China must end its repression and should release all those arbitrarily detained.

Condemning China, Pompeo said that the world cannot afford China’s shameful hypocrisy toward Muslims. On one hand, China abuses more than a million Muslims at home, but on the other, it protects violent Islamic terrorist groups from sanctions at the UN. The statement was made after Pompeo met survivors and family members of China’s campaign of repression and mass detention against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and other members of minority groups in Xinjiang. He said the US stand with the survivors and their family members and hence China must ensure their release and end its repression. The US State Secretary tweeted:

Met with survivors and family members of China's campaign of repression and mass detention against #Uighurs, ethnic #Kazakhs, and other members of minority groups in #Xinjiang. I call on China to end these counterproductive policies and release all arbitrarily detained. pic.twitter.com/g803O23bej — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 27, 2019

Many Uighur detainees have complained of widespread torture in China’s prison including electrocution and beatings during interrogations. The US, on Tuesday, warned China to stop its repressive practices. Further, the US state department and international human rights groups said China has confiscated Qurans from Uighurs and has also forced them into liquor and pork consumption, reported The Guardian.

A United Nations committee was told in August 2018 that China has put more than a million Uighur Muslims in re-education programmes. The Uighurs are Turkic in ethnicity and see themselves as a people like the residents of Muslim countries of Central Asia that came into being following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 like the Kazakhs, the Uzbeks, the Kyrgyz, the Tajiks, the Turkmen and the Azerbaijanis.

The Uighur language is similar to Turkish. China has used the terror baton to crackdown on Uighurs, citing an attack on ethnic Chinese in Uighur capital Urumqi in 2009.

China has denied there are mass internment camps as alleged by rights groups. Instead, it claims Uighurs with a criminal record are being trained in vocational skills for employment and thus re-enter society.

China has told several UN rights meetings including a recent one in Geneva that it protects the freedoms of ethnic minorities. It has repeatedly said the attention on Uighur is a ploy by the United States and other western powers to derail the China story.

Tibetans, who left their homeland, also have similar stories to tell of Chinese state repression via mass migrations of Han Chinese in the region known as the Roof of The World to disturb and change the demography of the Tibetan populace.

The US, in its latest new move, has circulated a resolution with the support of Britain and France to a 15-member council that would henceforth designate the JeM leader a global terrorist, thus subjecting him to arms embargo, travel ban and assets freeze, said sources. The move has come after China blocked India’s fresh move to blacklist Masood Azhar as a global terrorist on technical grounds.

The United States, Britain, France on Wednesday stepped up a push for the United Nations Security Council to blacklist Masood Azhar, chief of Pakistan based terror-outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Two weeks ago China had prevented India’s fresh bid to ban Azhar.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More