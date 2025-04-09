Home
US Stock Market Soars After Wild Rollercoaster Ride In Trade War Chaos!

This back-and-forth is turning up the heat between the world's two biggest economies, and the uncertainty is sending waves through global markets.

US Stock Market: Hold on tight! The US stock market made an impressive recovery on Wednesday (April 9), bouncing back after a shaky start. Despite President Trump’s escalating trade war, the S&P 500 surged 6.44% by 11 p.m. IST, turning around from an early 0.5% loss. This index, central to many 401(k) accounts, was quickly back in the green. The Dow Jones rose by 5.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 6.6%.

EU Retaliates with Tariffs on US Imports 

Across the Atlantic, the European Union responded with tariffs on US imports, targeting products like poultry, metals, and grains. The EU warned that these measures could be reversed if the US agrees to a fair trade agreement. However, given the rising tensions, a resolution doesn’t seem imminent.

Market Stuck in a Rollercoaster Ride

Financial markets have been on a wild ride lately. We’re not talking day-to-day shifts, but hour-to-hour fluctuations. Investors are closely watching, trying to predict what’s next in Trump’s trade war. Just on Tuesday, the S&P 500 swung between a 4.1% gain and a 3% loss, marking the second consecutive day of major reversals. It’s clear—this market is anything but predictable.

Trump’s Latest Tariffs Shake Up Global Trade Market

The market had a wild ride after President Trump’s new tariffs hit at midnight. The US cranked up its tariff on Chinese imports from 104%! China wasted no time and fired back, slapping tariffs on US goods at a hefty 84% starting Thursday. But in answer to the tariff raise, Donald Trump raised the to to a jaw-dropping 125%, On the basis of lack of respect amid the trade war.

This back-and-forth is turning up the heat between the world’s two biggest economies, and the uncertainty is sending waves through global markets. Investors are glued to their screens, trying to guess what’s coming next, as the market swings wildly with every tweet and announcement.

The global economy is bracing for more chaos as this tariff battle rages on. With both sides digging in, it’s anyone’s guess how things will unfold. Buckle up—this trade war is far from over, and the rollercoaster ride is about to get even wilder!

Also Read: Trump Targets China with Higher Tariffs, A Massive 125% Hike On Lack Of Respect

China Global Market tariff Tariff hike Tariff imposition Trump Tariff usa

US Stock Market Soars Aft

