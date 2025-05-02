US stocks Rally As China Signals Trade Talks; S&P 500 Hits Longest Winning Streak Since 2004

Wall Street closed the week on a high as upbeat US jobs data and fresh signals from China on trade talks boosted investor confidence. The S&P 500 marked its longest winning streak since 2004, with the Dow and Nasdaq also surging on hopes of easing trade tensions and economic resilience.

US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 registering its longest winning streak in two decades, bolstered by encouraging employment data and a potential softening of trade tensions with China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 564 points, or 1.39%. The S&P 500 climbed 1.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.51%. Both the Dow and the S&P marked their ninth consecutive day of gains.

Historic Winning Streak for S&P 500

The S&P 500’s advance marks its first nine-day winning streak since November 2004. Although the index has frequently achieved seven- or eight-day streaks in recent years, a nine-day rally had remained out of reach for nearly 20 years—until now.

Friday’s gains also helped the S&P 500 recover all its losses since President Donald Trump announced new “reciprocal” tariffs on April 2.

The Dow also notched a nine-day winning streak, its first since December 2023. However, it remains about 2% below its closing level from April 2.

Jobs Data Fuels Investor Optimism as US Stocks Rise

The rally gained momentum after the US Labor Department reported that the economy added 177,000 jobs in April, surpassing expectations of approximately 135,000.

“Markets breathed a sigh of relief this morning as the jobs data came in better than expected,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Northlight Asset Management, in an email. “While recession fears are still simmering on the back burner, the buy-the-dip dynamic can continue—at least until the tariff pause runs out.”

China Signals Openness to Trade Talks Pushing US Stocks

Investor sentiment also improved following a Wall Street Journal report that China is considering ways to address US concerns about its role in the international fentanyl trade. The report sparked further market optimism over a potential thaw in US-China relations.

A spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday that it is “currently evaluating” US proposals to begin trade negotiations. Though subtle, the shift in tone was seen as a positive sign by investors.

“US employment remains strong despite tariff uncertainty,” said David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation, in emailed remarks. “These numbers show leaders have breathing room to avoid a recession if they’re able to resolve trade issues sooner rather than later.”

Trade Pause Keeps Markets Watchful

The broader rally this week was also underpinned by President Trump’s softer rhetoric on trade, especially regarding China. White House officials have hinted at potential trade deals with countries like India. However, investors remain cautious and are closely monitoring developments during Trump’s 90-day pause on “reciprocal” tariffs—excluding those imposed on China.

