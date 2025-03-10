Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
US Stocks Suffer Worst Drop In Years Amid Tariff And Recession Fears

The latest stock market slump follows a week of turbulence, during which the major US indexes retreated to levels last seen before Trump’s election victory in November.

US Stocks Suffer Worst Drop In Years Amid Tariff And Recession Fears


US stock markets suffered major losses on Monday as growing fears of an economic slowdown triggered a sharp selloff, particularly in the technology sector. The Nasdaq Composite plummeted by 4.0%, marking its worst single-day decline since 2022, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.1%.

The downturn came after President Donald Trump, in a Fox News interview aired on Sunday, did not rule out the possibility of a recession. Trump acknowledged economic concerns, stating, “There is a period of transition because what we’re doing is very big. We’re bringing wealth back to America. That’s a big thing.” His comments have heightened investor unease, fueling concerns that the US economy could face a prolonged period of uncertainty.

Technology stocks were hit hardest in Monday’s selloff. Tesla saw its stock price tumble by 15.4%, while chipmaker Nvidia fell over 5%. Other major tech giants, including Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet, also recorded steep declines. Analysts attribute the heavy losses in tech to rising interest rates, potential tariffs, and concerns over consumer spending trends.

The latest stock market slump follows a week of turbulence, during which the major US indexes retreated to levels last seen before Trump’s election victory in November. Initially, his presidency had been welcomed by investors, with hopes of tax cuts and deregulation boosting market sentiment. However, renewed worries over trade policies and economic uncertainty have led to a shift in investor confidence.

Economic analysts have expressed growing concerns about slowing growth and rising prices, exacerbated by ongoing global trade tensions. “Investors are grappling with uncertainty regarding tariffs, inflation, and the broader economic outlook,” said a senior market strategist at a Wall Street investment firm. “Until we get clarity on policy direction, volatility is likely to persist.”

As markets digest Trump’s remarks and brace for potential policy shifts, investors remain on edge about the future trajectory of the US economy. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the selloff is a short-term reaction or the beginning of a more prolonged downturn.

ALSO READ: Canada's Next PM Mark Carney Meets Trudeau As Trump's Trade War Escalates

Filed under

Recession Fears US stocks

