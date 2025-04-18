US Strikes Key Yemen Fuel Port Used by Houthis; 38 Killed, Over 100 Injured

38 workers and employees at the port were killed while 102 others sustained injuries. The US military has not confirmed casualty figures, and independent verification of the toll remains pending.

In one of the deadliest incidents of Washington’s ongoing military campaign in Yemen, 38 people were killed and more than 100 injured as US forces targeted a critical fuel port controlled by the Houthi rebels, according to Houthi-run media.

The overnight strikes on the Ras Issa fuel port, located on Yemen’s western Red Sea coast, sparked large fires and widespread devastation. Al-Masirah TV, operated by the Houthis, broadcast footage of burning infrastructure and thick columns of smoke rising from the coastal site.

According to Houthi health authorities in Hodeida, 38 workers and employees at the port were killed while 102 others sustained injuries. The US military has not confirmed casualty figures, and independent verification of the toll remains pending.

US Military Confirms Strike, Cites Disruption of Rebel Financing

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed conducting the strike, stating it aimed to cut off a vital supply and revenue channel for the Iran-backed Houthi movement, designated by Washington as a foreign terrorist organization earlier this year.

“US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue that has funded Houthi efforts to terrorize the entire region for over 10 years,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

The military added that despite international sanctions and designations, fuel shipments via Ras Issa port had continued, financially empowering the Houthis and enabling their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Escalating Tensions in the Region

The strike comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East, driven by the Israel-Gaza war, which began in October 2023. Citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, the Houthis began targeting commercial and military vessels in late 2023, severely affecting global shipping through the Suez Canal — a route that typically carries around 12 percent of global maritime trade.

US airstrikes against Houthi positions have intensified since March 15, 2025, following the rebels’ renewed threats to resume attacks on international shipping. President Donald Trump has vowed that military operations against the Houthis will persist until the group ceases its maritime offensives.

Survivors of the Ras Issa strike described scenes of chaos and devastation. “We ran away. The strikes came one after the other, then everything was on fire,” one injured worker told Al-Masirah while lying on a hospital stretcher.

The incident is likely to further strain humanitarian conditions in Yemen, already reeling from a years-long civil war and economic crisis. The Ras Issa port had been a critical hub for fuel supplies in the rebel-held north, and its loss is expected to worsen fuel shortages.

On Friday, Israel’s military reported intercepting a missile fired from Yemen, which triggered sirens in several areas. This development highlights the ongoing regional spillover from both the Gaza conflict and the Red Sea naval crisis.

Meanwhile, international actors have expressed concerns about the expanding conflict. France’s Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed that a French frigate destroyed a drone launched from Yemen in the Red Sea on Thursday, reaffirming their commitment to securing maritime trade routes.

Allegations of Chinese Involvement

In a related development, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce accused China’s Chang Guang Satellite Technology Company of providing satellite imagery support to the Houthis for their attacks on US interests, adding another layer of geopolitical tension to the crisis. Beijing is yet to respond to these allegations.

