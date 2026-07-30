US Strikes Kill Family In Iran’s Qeshm Island As Iranian Attack Leaves Worker Dead In Kuwait

The Iran war widened further on Thursday as Iranian state media reported that three people, including a two-year-old child, were killed in US strikes on Qeshm Island, while Kuwait confirmed that an Iranian attack on a Chinese company building in the country’s north killed one worker. The latest exchange came as Washington said it had launched a “heavy wave” of attacks on Iran, and regional tensions spread beyond the battlefield into neighbouring Gulf countries.

According to the US military, the strikes were launched in retaliation for Tuesday’s attempted ballistic missile attacks on American forces. CENTCOM said it struck “dozens” of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets after Iran allegedly fired at US bases in Jordan and ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media said the attacks also hit other locations in southern and western Iran.

Iran war expands beyond Iran’s borders

Kuwait’s Defence Ministry said the Iranian strike targeted a building owned by a Chinese company in northern Kuwait, killing one worker and causing significant material damage.

Major General Saud Abdulaziz al-Otaibi said authorities had begun dealing with the aftermath of the attack. He added, “The armed forces affirm the continued execution of their missions and duties with high efficiency, and the taking of all necessary measures to protect the sovereignty of the homeland, preserve its security and stability, in coordination with the competent authorities, in a manner that preserves the safety of citizens and residents.”

Iran war draws in more regional players

The latest escalation follows a week in which the Iran war expanded further. The first publicly announced joint US-Saudi strikes targeted Iranian proxies in Iraq. Saudi Arabia said the operation followed drone attacks on its territory and later reported that the strikes killed at least 20 members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces.

The United Arab Emirates also condemned drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, describing them as a “blatant violation” of Saudi sovereignty and a threat to the kingdom’s security and stability. The UAE did not specify when the attacks occurred or whether they caused casualties or damage.

Iran war shows no sign of ending

When the US and Israel began military strikes against Iran in February, President Donald Trump had said the conflict would last only a few weeks. However, five months later, the Iran war continues to intensify, with fresh cross-border attacks, civilian casualties and widening military operations adding to fears that the conflict could spread further across the region.

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