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Home > World News > US Strikes Multiple Iranian Cities as Conflict Escalates: Here’s What We Know So Far

US Strikes Multiple Iranian Cities as Conflict Escalates: Here’s What We Know So Far

US forces launch a 9th day of strikes targeting Tabriz as the ceasefire crumbles. Inside Iran FM Araghchi’s shocking revelations of peace talk bomb threats.

IRGC quickly struck back, launching retaliatory attacks against US military personnel stationed in Bahrain and Kuwait. (Image: AI)
IRGC quickly struck back, launching retaliatory attacks against US military personnel stationed in Bahrain and Kuwait. (Image: AI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-20 17:30 IST

The fragile understanding between the United States and Tehran has broken down following fresh rounds of hostilities. US forces have consistently targeted Iranian infrastructure and missile sites. In an official statement, US Central Command confirmed that a new wave of strikes is aimed at degrading Iran’s operational capability to attack commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The US military intensified these attacks following confirmed deaths of American members in the region. On Monday, US forces targeted Iranian sites for the ninth consecutive day. Reports claim that a military strike on the city of Tabriz left one person dead and several others wounded. Iranian authorities state that around 50 people have been killed in the latest wave of US bombardments.  

Iran Warns US Against Ground Invasion of Kharg Island

Following President Trump’s threats of a broader military escalation, Iran has warned Washington that any attempt to seize Kharg Island will face severe repercussions. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Tehran is ready to confront US forces if they proceed with a ground invasion, boldly claiming that Iranians are “counting down the minutes” to meet them on the battlefield. Kharg Island is the absolute heart of Iran’s economy and oil industry. The strategic island, which handles over 90% of the country’s crude oil exports, sits just off the mainland and is surrounded by deep waters capable of accommodating massive oil tankers.  

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Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi Details Peace Talk Assassination Fears

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently recalled the intense moments he experienced while attending peace talks with US leaders. During a meeting, Araghchi asked President Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, “Have you ever been in a meeting where at any moment you think the whole meeting might be bombed?”  According to media reports, Araghchi went on to ask, “Have you ever been on the phone while you’re talking and thought you might, as they say, explode or be destroyed?” These latest revelations by the Iranian leader have shocked observers worldwide, highlighting the extreme personal danger faced by his team, especially given that other members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been killed during hostilities with the US and Israel. Araghchi emphasized that despite these constant threats and intense psychological intimidation, Tehran resisted and stood firm.

Also Read: Vande Mataram Bill Explained: What Will Change, Who Can Be Punished and Why It Has Sparked a Debate

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US Strikes Multiple Iranian Cities as Conflict Escalates: Here’s What We Know So Far
Tags: Abbas Araghchi peace talkshome-hero-pos-4Iran US ceasefire collapseUS Iran War UpdateUS strikes Tabriz

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US Strikes Multiple Iranian Cities as Conflict Escalates: Here’s What We Know So Far

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US Strikes Multiple Iranian Cities as Conflict Escalates: Here’s What We Know So Far
US Strikes Multiple Iranian Cities as Conflict Escalates: Here’s What We Know So Far
US Strikes Multiple Iranian Cities as Conflict Escalates: Here’s What We Know So Far
US Strikes Multiple Iranian Cities as Conflict Escalates: Here’s What We Know So Far

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