US Supreme Court Backs Trump In Green Card Holder Deportation Case: Ruling Strengthens Immigration Enforcement

The Supreme Court of US was in a 6-3 decision Tuesday that sided with the Trump administration in an immigration case whose outcome was favorable to the Trump administration in which the government monitors green card holders accused of criminal behavior and the government controls green card holders convicted of crimes.

The 6-3 verdict centers on a 2012 incident when immigration officials placed lawful permanent resident Muk Choi Lau on immigration parole after a short trip to China, following allegations of his involvement in counterfeiting activities.

Remarks from Muk Choi Lau

Lau argued that this action exceeded the officers’ authority and improperly allowed the Department of Homeland Security to start deportation proceedings soon after he admitted to selling counterfeit goods in New Jersey.

But the Supreme Court disagreed. Justice Clarence Thomas said that border officials were not obliged to show with clear and convincing evidence that Lau had committed a “crime involving moral turpitude.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, saying that putting Lau on immigration parole had put him in an “immigration limbo” without any previous criminal conviction. “I’m worried that the Court has now given the Government a big blank check,” she said, as was her two liberal colleagues.

On Immigration issues

This comes as the high court weighs various immigration issues against the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement policies, although this case was initiated before Trump took office.

The administration argued that even mere suspicion of criminal activity is sufficient to send a green card holder (a lawful permanent resident) to immigration parole. Federal lawyers pushed the court to consider executive power much more broadly when it came to immigration issues.

The court also weighs cases to do with Trump’s proposals to end birthright citizenship, reinstate strict asylum laws, and end temporary legal protection for migrants fleeing conflict and natural disasters in their home country.

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