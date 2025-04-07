US Supreme Court Rejects Tahawwur Rana’s Plea Against Extradition To India For 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

With the top court’s decision, legal roadblocks have been removed, and Indian authorities are now a step closer to bringing Rana back to face trial.

In a major development, the United States Supreme Court has rejected Tahawwur Rana’s bid to block his extradition to India. Rana, a Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, is wanted in connection with the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that left over 160 people dead.

With the top court’s decision, legal roadblocks have been removed, and Indian authorities are now a step closer to bringing Rana back to face trial.

Legal Challenges Fail to Stall Extradition

Rana, 64, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles. In February, he submitted an emergency plea to the Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit to prevent his extradition, but that request was turned down.

He later renewed his application and directed it to Chief Justice John Roberts. The matter was then scheduled for review by the full bench of the Supreme Court during a conference held on April 4.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The court announced its decision on Monday, stating simply on its website that the “application [was] denied by the Court.”

India has consistently pushed for Rana’s extradition, citing his alleged involvement in the planning and facilitation of the 26/11 attacks. The momentum grew stronger during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit earlier this year.

During that visit, then-US President Donald Trump confirmed the approval of Rana’s extradition. He said he was pleased to announce that his administration had approved the extradition of one of the plotters of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, describing Rana as “one of the very evil people of the world” and added that he was going back to India to face justice.

Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for the decision. He said tough action is needed against cross-border terrorism and thanked President Trump for approving Rana’s extradition. Modi added that Indian courts would ensure Rana is brought to justice.

Ties to Headley and Lashkar-e-Taiba

Rana’s name surfaced in connection with David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani, who played a key role in scouting targets and facilitating the attacks. Rana is accused of assisting Headley and helping members of the Pakistani-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in executing the assault.

The 2008 Mumbai attacks, which included high-profile targets like hotels, a railway station, and a Jewish center, shocked the world with their scale and brutality.

With the Supreme Court’s denial of his plea, Rana’s extradition to India now appears imminent — bringing Indian prosecutors one step closer to holding another accused accountable for the tragic attacks.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Titans Troll Sundar Pichai With Funny Reply After Washington Sundar’s Match-Winning Heroics