Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Friday said US tariffs do not violate NATO commitments on ‘eliminating conflict in international economic policies’, the Guardian reported. Rutte was addressing the media on key issues including NATO’s defense commitments, economic policies, and the alliance’s continued support for Ukraine, following the conclusion of the two-day NATO ministerial summit in Brussels.

US Tariffs and NATO Commitments

Responding to a question on whether the tariffs imposed by the US violate NATO’s commitment to eliminating conflicts in international economic policies, as outlined in Article 2 of the NATO treaty, Rutte said his role as NATO Secretary General is focused on the defense of NATO territory and other defense-related matters, including the alliance’s strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region. However, he later made comments that appeared to defend the US stance on tariffs.

“We have seen in the past many examples of differences of view, of fights over tariffs. This has happened before without that being in violation of Article Two,” Rutte said, according to the Guardian. His remarks suggest while tariffs have historically caused tensions, they do not necessarily breach NATO’s economic commitments.

‘We Need NATO More Than Ever,’ Rutte Says

Rutte also emphasised the growing need for NATO in the face of global security challenges. He said the consensus among NATO members during the summit was clear: as the world becomes increasingly dangerous, NATO’s role is more critical than ever.

“NATO faces real threats to our security, the most direct from Russia, but also from other actors—both state and non-state—from the High North, the south, on the eastern flank, and in cyberspace,” Rutte reportedly said.

Highlighting NATO’s efforts to ensure that the alliance has the necessary forces and capabilities to deter aggression and defend its members against potential attacks, Rutte reaffirmed NATO’s commitment to increasing defense spending across member states to meet these growing security challenges.

Continued Support for Ukraine

Stressing on the NATO support for Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, Rutte revealed that NATO ministers reassured Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, of the alliance’s continued support in both the present and future. This includes assistance in strengthening Ukraine’s military capabilities and preparing for the future challenges it may face.

The Secretary General noted NATO’s alignment with the US in pushing for peace efforts, alongside France and the United Kingdom’s contributions to European-led security guarantees for Ukraine. Additionally, NATO ministers held discussions with EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas to discuss the EU’s plans to ramp up defense spending.

Rutte concluded his remarks by commemorating NATO’s 76th anniversary, reflecting on the alliance’s role in ensuring the stability and security of its members.

