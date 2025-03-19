Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
US Teacher Brittany Fortinberry, Exposed For Abusing Students For Group Sex

Brittany Fortinberr, a former teacher in Indiana, is accused of sexually abusing young boys sexually. In order to keep herself safe from being exposed, she threatened the kids to take her own life if the victims disclosed about this.  

US Teacher Brittany Fortinberry, Exposed For Abusing Students For Group Sex


Brittany Fortinberry, a former teacher in Indiana, is accused of sexually abusing young boys sexually. In order to keep herself safe from being exposed, she threatened the kids to take her own life if the victims disclosed about this.

However, five more victims have come forward disclosing horrifying incidents of how she forced minors for sexual activity. Court reports show that one of the victims was drugged several times before he was sexually assaulted by Fortinberry when he was just 13 years old.

Investigators allege that Fortinberry used monetary incentives and gifts as a means of control, reportedly spending approximately $600 on presents for the boys before subjecting them to abuse. Shockingly, some victims claimed that she made them wear Scream movie masks during the assaults.

Additionally, victims revealed that Fortinberry threatened to end her own life if they exposed the abuse. One survivor recounted that she would wait until her children were asleep before making advances toward him.

Investigators have been informed that Fortinberry’s husband was aware of the abuse and even threatened one of the victims to keep quiet.

Earlier this year, Fortinberry had already been charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct involving students. In her defense, she reportedly claimed that her extreme weight loss contributed to her actions. However, victims suggested that there could be at least five to ten more individuals who have yet to come forward.

In response to the recent accusations, prosecutors have filed additional charges against Fortinberry, including:
– 10 counts of child molestation
– 8 counts of distributing obscene material to minors
– 5 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

