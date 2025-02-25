Home
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
US Teenager Held in Paris After Newborn Fatally Thrown From French Hotel Window

The young woman, who was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment post-childbirth with "denial of pregnancy" being considered as a possibility, was subsequently placed under police custody.

US Teenager Held in Paris After Newborn Fatally Thrown From French Hotel Window

The young woman, who was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment post-childbirth with "denial of pregnancy" being considered as a possibility, was subsequently placed under police custody.


A US teenager has been taken into custody after her newborn baby was allegedly thrown out of a hotel window in Paris, Reuters reported on Tuesday, quoting the Paris prosecutor’s office as saying in a statement.

“The newborn was taken to emergency care but did not survive”, the statement further read.

The young woman, who was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment post-childbirth with “denial of pregnancy” being considered as a possibility, was subsequently placed under police custody, it added.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the incident is being investigated as a homicide on a minor under the age of 15.

“The mother, an American citizen, was part of a group of young adults traveling in Europe,” CNN reported, quoting the prosecutor’s office.

The caretaker of the building opposite the Ibis hotel where the incident took place, told the publication that she and her husband woke up to the sound of sirens early morning.

“There were police cars and ambulances,” the woman told CNN, adding that police had approached her in their search for eyewitnesses.

The US Embassy in Paris, meanwhile, is “closely monitoring this case”, according to report.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the recent tragedy involving the loss of a young life,” CNN reported, quoting the embassy.

