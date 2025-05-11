The United States has linked the expected release of hostage Edan Alexander to renewed ceasefire and hostage negotiations in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday. The talks will follow a framework proposed by Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, already accepted by Israel, and will proceed even amid ongoing military operations.

US tells Israel to resume Gaza ceasefire talks after Edan Alexander’s release; talks to follow Trump envoy's framework under fire.

The United States has informed Israel that the anticipated release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander will serve as the catalyst for renewed negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage agreement in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday night, according to a Jerusalem Post report.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed that the upcoming talks will follow a framework proposed by Steve Witkoff, the Trump administration’s Middle East envoy. “The outline had already been agreed to by Israel,” the PMO noted in a statement, underscoring that preparations are underway should negotiations proceed.

Talks to Proceed Despite Ongoing Hostilities

Netanyahu’s office emphasized that negotiations will take place “under fire,” aligning with Israel’s longstanding policy of continuing military operations even amid diplomatic discussions. “Israel is preparing for the possibility” that negotiations will materialize, the official statement read.

Steve Witkoff, who was the first to inform the Alexander family of Edan’s expected release from Hamas captivity, is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Monday. His visit coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump’s ongoing trip to the Middle East—one that notably does not include a stop in Israel.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Trump administration reportedly engaged in negotiations with the Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas for several days prior to reaching an agreement on Alexander’s release.

Criticism of Israeli War Strategy in Gaza

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli media outlet N12 reported that Witkoff had expressed criticism of Israel’s war posture during a meeting with families of hostages.

“We want to bring the hostages home, but Israel is not willing to end the war. Israel is prolonging it despite the fact that we don’t see where else we can go and that an agreement must be reached,” Witkoff said, according to N12, which cited individuals present at the meeting.

IDF Prepares for Expanded Offensive in Gaza

Meanwhile, Israeli military and security officials have been finalizing plans for an expanded ground invasion of Gaza. Last week, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Director Ronen Bar approved the final tactical strategies for the operation. The broader plan had already received a green light from the Israeli security cabinet earlier this month.

Also Read: Qatar Denies Gifting $400M Luxury Jet To Trump, Says Air Force One Deal Still Under Review