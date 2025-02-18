Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • US Tensions Add Fire To Final Stretch Of German Election Campaign

US Tensions Add Fire To Final Stretch Of German Election Campaign

As Germany’s election day approaches, the stakes have never been higher. With the U.S. influencing Germany’s political landscape and a deeply divided electorate, the race for the next Chancellor will be a closely watched event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
US Tensions Add Fire To Final Stretch Of German Election Campaign


Germany enters the final week of campaigning ahead of its February 23 election, and tensions are rising after the Trump administration’s support for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. This far-right, anti-immigration party is polling at a record 20 percent, causing waves throughout the election race.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

U.S. Support for AfD: A Controversial Move

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and tech billionaire Elon Musk, both allies of former President Donald Trump, have publicly voiced their support for the AfD party. This backing comes as tensions escalate between Germany’s major political parties, many of whom have vowed not to cooperate with the AfD. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets over the weekend, opposing the party’s policies and stance.

Vance’s combative speech in Munich further fueled the fire. In it, he criticized European governments for stifling free speech and rejected the idea of “firewalls” between political factions. “There’s no room for firewalls,” Vance stated, causing a stir in Germany’s political circles. His comments quickly became a topic of discussion in a heated TV debate among Germany’s top four candidates.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Political Leaders Push Back Against U.S. Interference

Friedrich Merz, leader of the conservative CDU/CSU, rejected Vance’s interference, telling voters, “I will not allow an American vice president to tell me who I can talk to here in Germany.” Merz, whose party is leading the polls with around 30 percent, made it clear that he would not tolerate foreign meddling in Germany’s political process, particularly in coalition negotiations.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, leader of the centre-left SPD, also condemned Vance’s remarks, calling them “unacceptable.” He emphasized that there would be “no cooperation with the extreme right.” On the other hand, Alice Weidel, AfD’s top candidate, praised Vance for his clear stance, arguing that AfD should not be excluded from political conversations in Germany.

AfD’s Growing Influence in Germany’s Political Landscape

The AfD’s growing influence is hard to ignore, and Weidel’s presence in the debate—being the first AfD politician to take part—underscored the party’s increasing presence in Germany’s political dialogue. Despite her “cold manner,” many observers believe the debate was a success for Weidel, signaling that the AfD is being recognized as a legitimate player in the country’s politics.

Poll results show that while Merz was declared the winner of the debate by 32 percent of viewers, Weidel tied with Robert Habeck of the Green Party at 18 percent. The debate did little to shift the electoral landscape, with Merz maintaining a strong polling lead.

Migration and the Ukraine Crisis Dominate the Final Week of Campaigning

As the campaign heads into its final stretch, migration and the economy remain top issues. A tragic car-ramming attack in Munich, blamed on an Afghan suspect, has intensified the debate over immigration, while the country’s struggling economy is a key concern for voters. Approximately 30 percent of voters remain undecided, with candidates vying for every last vote.

The election was moved up by six months after Scholz’s coalition government collapsed in November, sparking a political crisis. Amid the internal debate, the Ukraine war continues to add fuel to the fire. Scholz, Habeck, and other leaders have stressed the importance of European involvement in any peace talks, particularly as Trump seeks to bypass European leaders in his negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

 The Stakes Are High in Germany’s Election

As Germany’s election day approaches, the stakes have never been higher. With the U.S. influencing Germany’s political landscape and a deeply divided electorate, the race for the next Chancellor will be a closely watched event. The outcome of this election could have lasting consequences for Germany, Europe, and its relationship with the United States.

LSO READ2 MoUs Signed Between India And Qatar

Filed under

German Election Campaign

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Justice Biren Vaishnav To Be Acting Chief Justice Of Gujarat High Court Till Mar 2

Justice Biren Vaishnav To Be Acting Chief Justice Of Gujarat High Court Till Mar 2

Huge Setback For Rohit Sharma’s Team India Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Huge Setback For Rohit Sharma’s Team India Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Bengaluru To Be Hotter Than Delhi This Year: IMD

Bengaluru To Be Hotter Than Delhi This Year: IMD

Goa Carnival 2025: Dates, Events, Tickets, And All You Need To Know

Goa Carnival 2025: Dates, Events, Tickets, And All You Need To Know

Supreme Court Takes Nupur Sharma’s Example For Choice Of Words In Ranveer Allahbadia’s Case

Supreme Court Takes Nupur Sharma’s Example For Choice Of Words In Ranveer Allahbadia’s Case

Entertainment

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During SNL 50th Anniversary Special, Says Expert

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Lifestyle

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox