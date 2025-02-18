US Tensions Add Fire To Final Stretch Of German Election Campaign

As Germany’s election day approaches, the stakes have never been higher. With the U.S. influencing Germany’s political landscape and a deeply divided electorate, the race for the next Chancellor will be a closely watched event.

Germany enters the final week of campaigning ahead of its February 23 election, and tensions are rising after the Trump administration’s support for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. This far-right, anti-immigration party is polling at a record 20 percent, causing waves throughout the election race.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

U.S. Support for AfD: A Controversial Move

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and tech billionaire Elon Musk, both allies of former President Donald Trump, have publicly voiced their support for the AfD party. This backing comes as tensions escalate between Germany’s major political parties, many of whom have vowed not to cooperate with the AfD. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets over the weekend, opposing the party’s policies and stance.

Vance’s combative speech in Munich further fueled the fire. In it, he criticized European governments for stifling free speech and rejected the idea of “firewalls” between political factions. “There’s no room for firewalls,” Vance stated, causing a stir in Germany’s political circles. His comments quickly became a topic of discussion in a heated TV debate among Germany’s top four candidates.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Political Leaders Push Back Against U.S. Interference

Friedrich Merz, leader of the conservative CDU/CSU, rejected Vance’s interference, telling voters, “I will not allow an American vice president to tell me who I can talk to here in Germany.” Merz, whose party is leading the polls with around 30 percent, made it clear that he would not tolerate foreign meddling in Germany’s political process, particularly in coalition negotiations.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, leader of the centre-left SPD, also condemned Vance’s remarks, calling them “unacceptable.” He emphasized that there would be “no cooperation with the extreme right.” On the other hand, Alice Weidel, AfD’s top candidate, praised Vance for his clear stance, arguing that AfD should not be excluded from political conversations in Germany.

AfD’s Growing Influence in Germany’s Political Landscape

The AfD’s growing influence is hard to ignore, and Weidel’s presence in the debate—being the first AfD politician to take part—underscored the party’s increasing presence in Germany’s political dialogue. Despite her “cold manner,” many observers believe the debate was a success for Weidel, signaling that the AfD is being recognized as a legitimate player in the country’s politics.

Poll results show that while Merz was declared the winner of the debate by 32 percent of viewers, Weidel tied with Robert Habeck of the Green Party at 18 percent. The debate did little to shift the electoral landscape, with Merz maintaining a strong polling lead.

Migration and the Ukraine Crisis Dominate the Final Week of Campaigning

As the campaign heads into its final stretch, migration and the economy remain top issues. A tragic car-ramming attack in Munich, blamed on an Afghan suspect, has intensified the debate over immigration, while the country’s struggling economy is a key concern for voters. Approximately 30 percent of voters remain undecided, with candidates vying for every last vote.

The election was moved up by six months after Scholz’s coalition government collapsed in November, sparking a political crisis. Amid the internal debate, the Ukraine war continues to add fuel to the fire. Scholz, Habeck, and other leaders have stressed the importance of European involvement in any peace talks, particularly as Trump seeks to bypass European leaders in his negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Stakes Are High in Germany’s Election

As Germany’s election day approaches, the stakes have never been higher. With the U.S. influencing Germany’s political landscape and a deeply divided electorate, the race for the next Chancellor will be a closely watched event. The outcome of this election could have lasting consequences for Germany, Europe, and its relationship with the United States.

LSO READ: 2 MoUs Signed Between India And Qatar