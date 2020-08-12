The US threatening to force a sellout within 45 days or ban TikTok is ‘sheer gangster logic and ‘daylight robbery’, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Wednesday. Hua tweeted that without producing any solid evidence, the US administration was taking actions against TikTok based on the presumption of guilt, and threatening to force a sellout within 45 days or simply ban it. It further said that the deal was sheer gangster logic and daylight robbery.

Hua further said that the moves were utterly disgraceful, the whole US govt was ganging up like tigers preying on a rabbit. He said that with fabricated allegations, it’s hunting down Huawei around the world, it pursues a digital gunboat policy, a clean network and turns the Internet into a self-serving US-net.

On August 7, Donald Trump signed executive orders halting all transactions with Chinese applications TikTok and WeChat within 45 days, citing national security concerns. Citing Huawei’s example, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo earlier had stated that the US has stopped recognising the Chinese tech giant as an “innocent telecommunications company” and has called it a “national security threat,” while adding that Washington has taken appropriate action in this regard.

He said that they knew then that trading with China was not like trading with a normal and law-abiding nation. He said that Beijing treats international agreements as suggestions, as conduits for global dominance, doing business with a CCP-backed company was not the same as doing business with, say, a Canadian company. He said that they do not answer to independent boards or pursue profit.

