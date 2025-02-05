Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
US To Assume Control Of Gaza Strip: Donald Trump After Meeting With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Former US President Donald Trump held his first foreign leader meeting since returning to the White House, hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

US To Assume Control Of Gaza Strip: Donald Trump After Meeting With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu


Former US President Donald Trump held his first foreign leader meeting since returning to the White House, hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday. The two leaders discussed key geopolitical issues, focusing on the Gaza Strip and Hamas.

US to “Take Over and Own” Gaza Strip

During a joint press conference at the White House, Trump announced that the United States would take over the Gaza Strip, assuming responsibility for dismantling unexploded bombs and other hazardous weapons in the region.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site,” Trump stated.

He emphasized plans to economically develop the area after clearing it of destroyed buildings.

Both leaders expressed their shared commitment to eliminating Hamas and restoring peace in the region. Trump said the closed-door discussions revolved around strategies to bring stability to the conflict-stricken Gaza.

“We are determined to find a path forward for peace,” Trump added.

Criticism of Joe Biden’s Middle East Policy

Trump criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for what he called years of “incompetence” in the Middle East. “Nobody did anything for four years except demonstrate incompetence,” Trump claimed during the press conference.

Trump insisted that Egypt and Jordan would ultimately accept Palestinians from Gaza, dismissing their previous refusal to take in people from the war-ravaged territory.

“They say they’re not going to accept — I say they will,” Trump remarked confidently.

Revisiting the Two-State Solution

When asked whether he remained committed to his 2020 plan for an independent Palestinian state, Trump suggested he might be reconsidering.

“Well, a lot of plans change with time,” he said, acknowledging the complexity of the current situation.

Trump added, “A lot of death has occurred since I left and now came back. Now we are faced with a situation that’s different — in some ways better and in some ways worse. But we are faced with a very complex and difficult situation that we’ll solve.”

The meeting marked a significant re-engagement of US diplomacy in the Middle East under Trump’s renewed leadership. The President’s assertive remarks and policy suggestions indicate a potential shift in the US approach to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

