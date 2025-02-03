US To Exit UN Human Rights Council Again, Halt UNRWA Funding

In a bold move, President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order on Tuesday that will withdraw the United States from the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and end future funding to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The executive order is set to take effect a day before President Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, further emphasizing the administration’s ongoing shift in foreign policy, particularly regarding the Middle East.

The withdrawal from the UNHRC, which has been a point of contention under both Trump’s and earlier administrations, reflects long-standing accusations that the council exhibits bias against Israel. The U.S. has repeatedly criticized the body for disproportionately condemning Israel while failing to hold accountable governments involved in severe human rights violations. In 2018, the UNHRC passed more resolutions condemning Israel than it did against North Korea, Iran, and Syria combined.

UNRWA Funding Halted Amid Allegations

The decision comes after the Biden administration had paused funding to UNRWA, a major provider of humanitarian aid to Gaza, following reports linking some of the agency’s staff to the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7. The U.S. has historically been one of the largest donors to UNRWA, but tensions have grown as allegations surfaced regarding the agency’s failure to address potential links between its staff and Hamas militants.

The executive order also instructs Secretary of State Marco Rubio to review and report on international organizations that promote “radical or anti-American sentiment,” with a focus on UNESCO, an agency the U.S. withdrew from in 2019 over similar concerns about bias against Israel.

This move aligns with Trump’s “America First” policy, which has questioned U.S. involvement in international organizations seen as hostile to American interests. It also follows a broader critique of the U.N. system, particularly under U.S. Ambassador-to-be Rep. Elise Stefanik. During her confirmation hearing, Stefanik stated her intention to reform the U.N. and ensure that U.S. funds are used only for programs that align with American values and national security.

Human Rights Groups Express Concerns

As tensions continue to rise over the conflict in Gaza and broader geopolitical concerns, Trump’s actions highlight a continuation of his administration’s stance against international institutions that are perceived as not aligned with U.S. interests or values. Human rights organizations and some lawmakers, however, argue that the UNHRC remains an essential, albeit flawed, mechanism for holding countries accountable for human rights violations. Similarly, UNRWA’s role in supporting displaced Palestinians in Gaza is seen as crucial amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

