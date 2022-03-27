The US announced that it will provide USD 100 million in civilian security assistance to Ukraine in order to enable the country's border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions

The State Department press release also read, “US intends to provide an additional USD 100 million in civilian security assistance to enhance the capacity of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs to provide essential border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure.”

The US said that the funding will ensure a steady flow of personal protection equipment, field gear, tactical equipment, medical supplies, armoured vehicles, and communication equipment for the Ukrainian border guard units and the Ukrainian National Police.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration had provided Ukraine with $800 mn in military aid for weapon systems including Stinger anti-aircraft systems, drones, and small arms ammunition.