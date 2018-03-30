United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday, March 29, that the US would "be coming out of Syria like very soon." causing listeners both within and outside the government to wonder what did he mean by the comment. Trumps's recent desire to exit out of Syria as early as possible is likely to raise concerns among US allies in the region, particularly the Syrian Democratic Forces.

At an event in Ohio, the United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday, March 29, that the US would “be coming out of Syria like very soon” causing listeners both within and outside the government to wonder what did he mean by the comment. “By the way, we’re knocking the hell out of ISIS,” he said. “We’re coming out of Syria, like, very soon. Let the other people take care of it now. Very soon — very soon we’re coming out”, Trump said. He also said the US had already spent $7 trillion prosecuting its various wars in the Middle East.

However, one of the US defense officials said his comments were unclear. The military’s current claim is that now is not the time to consider withdrawal, looking at the numerous challenges in Syria. Another defense official who spoke to CNN, senior officials have had a meeting in order to discuss the US role in Syria and the challenges facing US policy there.

Trumps’s recent desire to exit out of Syria as early as possible is likely to raise concerns among US allies in the region, particularly the Syrian Democratic Forces and could strengthen the forces of the Syrian regime, Iran, and Turkey. All the forces have refrained from attacking US allies in Syria due to concerns about retaliation from the US.

