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Home > World News > US To Review Europe Troops, Hegseth Blasts NATO Allies For ‘Shameful’ Iran Stance

US To Review Europe Troops, Hegseth Blasts NATO Allies For ‘Shameful’ Iran Stance

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced a review of American troops in Europe, accusing NATO allies of relying too heavily on Washington and failing to support the US during the Iran conflict.

Pete Hegseth threatens to freeze defence funding of NATO (Image: AFP)
Pete Hegseth threatens to freeze defence funding of NATO (Image: AFP)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-18 17:28 IST

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has announced that Washington will carry out a full review of its military forces stationed across Europe, while sharply criticising NATO allies over what he described as years of overreliance on the United States. Speaking to defence ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Hegseth argued that the alliance had, for too long, operated as a “paper tiger and a one-way street”, with several member nations depending heavily on American military and financial support. He also claimed that “some of NATO’s largest economies… still think the era of free riding is here”.

Growing frustration over defence spending and burden sharing

Making the Trump administration’s position clear, Hegseth said, “No more.” He added that despite repeated warnings from Washington, many NATO capitals still fail to grasp the scale of the change being demanded. “For all of our clarity, too many allied capitals seem to still miss something in translation. Too many allies still don’t recognise the historic need that President Trump has made clear to them and to NATO itself.”

The Pentagon chief also turned his attention to the response from European allies during the recent conflict involving Iran. According to him, the administration was deeply disappointed that several countries, including the United Kingdom, were unwilling to fully support military strikes carried out by American and Israeli forces.

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Highlighting the tensions, Hegseth said, “[Trump] gave our allies a test to support America when we asked for their help, and too many failed it. The United States has defended Europe for generations.”

He further stated that President Trump had made operational requirements clear, explaining that “our jets would need to take off from bases in Europe or our ships from ports to strike targets in the Middle East, Iranian targets that threaten European interests even more directly than they threaten us.”

Hegseth criticised the resistance shown by some allies, saying: “But too many of our allies said no or tried to drown us in arcane legal debates or criticised us publicly for doing what they aren’t prepared or able to do themselves.”

Warning of consequences as Washington reassesses commitments

“It was shameful,” he added. “These allies put America’s sons and daughters, our sons and daughters, at risk by denying them the predictable access and overflight that never should have been in question at all.”

In response to these disagreements, Hegseth announced that the United States would no longer shoulder a disproportionate share of NATO’s collective defence costs. Future American contributions, he said, would depend on whether member nations meet their agreed defence spending commitments. He also confirmed that the Pentagon would begin reviewing the deployment of US troops across Europe, warning that some allies may not meet expectations.

NATO says Europe ready to step up as US pulls back

Reacting to the developments, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said European countries are already working to replace military capabilities that the United States is reducing or withdrawing. According to Politico, Rutte told reporters in Brussels: “What we are working on is to make sure that what the US has been providing so far will be filled.”

“Most of it is done – some of it nearly, and some of it requires more debates and discussions,” he added. Stressing the need for greater European responsibility, Rutte said: “The US is saying, ‘we have adjusted our contributions to the NATO force model,’ that means other allies have to step up.” He further noted that “We see that European allies and Canada are ready, willing and able to do more.”

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Moscow Oil Refinery Hit in Massive Ukrainian Drone Strike, Blast Sends Tank Lid Flying Through Air In Dramatic Video    

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US To Review Europe Troops, Hegseth Blasts NATO Allies For ‘Shameful’ Iran Stance
Tags: natopete hegsethUS Iran war

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US To Review Europe Troops, Hegseth Blasts NATO Allies For ‘Shameful’ Iran Stance
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