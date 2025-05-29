US To Revoke Visas Of Chinese Students; Trump Demands Foreign Student Cap At Harvard

Marco Rubio says US will revoke visas of Chinese students, while Trump targets Harvard, calling for a 15% cap on foreign enrolments and branding some students as "troublemakers".

In a major move reflecting the Trump administration’s tougher stance on foreign student policies, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday that the country will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, particularly those connected to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in “critical fields.”

Rubio made the announcement via a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “The U.S. will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”

The decision is part of a broader government strategy to tighten oversight of foreign enrollments in American universities—particularly students from geopolitical rival nations.

Trump Targets Harvard University Over Foreign Students

Earlier the same day, former President Donald Trump intensified his criticism of Harvard University, accusing the Ivy League institution of admitting a high percentage of foreign nationals, many of whom he labeled as “troublemakers.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We don’t want to see shopping centres explode. We don’t want to see the kind of riots that you had,” Trump declared, arguing that Harvard’s current foreign student rate of around 31% is far too high.

Trump proposed that Harvard cap its foreign student admissions at 15 percent, adding that many American students are denied admission due to foreign enrolments.

“Why would 31 percent? Why would a number be so big? I think they (Harvard) should have a cap of maybe around 15 percent,” he said.

In a more alarming tone, Trump linked the presence of foreign students from “radicalised” areas to national unrest, suggesting they are responsible for campus and public disturbances driven by the “radical left.”

Harvard Pushes Back Against Government Pressure

As reported by CNN, Harvard University has rejected several government demands, including turning over detailed conduct records of international students and submitting to federal audits to verify that it has increased “viewpoint diversity.”

In court documents, Harvard stated that full-time international students make up approximately 25% of its total student body, contradicting Trump’s 31% claim. The university has maintained that admissions are based on academic merit and diversity goals, rather than political pressure.

This clash underscores the ongoing tension between elite academic institutions and the Trump administration’s policies on immigration and education.

Broader Context: US-China Education Tensions

The revocation of Chinese student visas adds to growing friction between Washington and Beijing. Chinese students many of whom study engineering, AI, and biotech in the US have long been a point of national security concern for American officials, particularly amid allegations of intellectual property theft and espionage.

Under previous Trump policies, certain Chinese graduate students and researchers were already facing visa restrictions. The current escalation may impact thousands of students currently enrolled or planning to study in the United States.

ALSO READ: My Scheduled Time Comes To End: Elon Musk Resigns From Trump’s Administration, Thanks POTUS For The Opportunity