US Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use for the prevention of coronavirus disease in individuals. The US would be the sixth country to clear the vaccine.

In a major relief to the post lockdown world, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday for the prevention of coronavirus disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, MD said that FDA’s authorization for emergency use of the first COVID-19 vaccine is a significant milestone in battling this devastating pandemic.

Many families in the United States and around the world have been affected by the pandemic hence it is seen as ‘historic turning point’. According to popular American daily, The New York Times said that this move means that many highly vulnerable people will begin receiving the vaccine within days.

The UK became the first country to authorize Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. The US would be the sixth country after the UK, Bahrain, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Mexico to clear the vaccine. The American daily further added that Pfizer has a deal with the Trump administration to supply 100 million doses of the vaccine by next March where the shots will be free to the public.

Also Read: Pak rewarding anti-India voices; 26/11 mastermind Lakhvi receives 1.5L monthly expenses

German BioNTech biopharmaceutical company and its US partner Pfizer have submitted a formal application to register their vaccine against coronavirus in the EU. This will allow EU nations to start vaccinating their population before the end of the current year.