Joe Biden said that the US government was taking steps to prevent the generals from improperly having access to the one billion dollars in Burmese government funds held in the United States. Biden added that they were also going to impose strong export controls.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has decided to sanction the military officials of Myanmar because of their unjust assumption of power. Biden said that he had approved a new executive order that prompted the government to sanction the military leaders who directed the coup in Myanmar immediately, alongside any investments made by them or their family members. The American authorities have begun identifying such prospects.

Joe Biden said that the US government was taking steps to prevent the generals from improperly having access to the one billion dollars in Burmese government funds held in the United States.

He added that they were also going to impose strong export controls. He said that they were freezing US assets that benefit the Burmese government while maintaining their support for health care, civil society groups and other areas that benefit the people of Burma directly.

Stating that the issue was of international concern, Biden said that the military must relinquish the power they’d seized and demonstrate respect for the will of the people of Burma, as expressed in their November 8 election. He said that they would be ready to impose additional measures and they’d continue to work with their international partners to urge other nations to join them in those efforts.