US to Scale Down Military Bases in Syria, Special Envoy Says

The US will reduce its military presence in Syria from eight bases to just one, Thomas Barrack, the new US special envoy to Syria, has reportedly said.

The US will reduce its military presence in Syria from eight bases to just one, Thomas Barrack, the new US special envoy to Syria, has said.

The United States will reduce its military presence in Syria from eight bases to just one, signalling a significant shift in U.S. policy in the region, Reuters reported on Tuesday, quoting Thomas Barrack, the new U.S. special envoy to Syria.

Barrack, who was appointed by President Donald Trump last month, made the comments during an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV on Monday.

Barrack emphasised the need for a new approach, reportedly saying, “What I can assure you is that our current Syria policy will not be close to the Syria policy of the last 100 years, because none of these have worked.”

According to the report, the U.S. currently has about 2,000 troops stationed mainly in northeastern Syria, working alongside local forces to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State militants.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

An earlier Reuters report quoting two security sources had previously stated that U.S. military equipment was being moved out of eastern Deir el-Zor province and consolidated in Hasakah, with plans to pull troops entirely out of Deir el-Zor.

Barrack also highlighted the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as a key U.S. ally and a “very important factor” for Congress. He stressed the importance of integrating the SDF into a new Syrian government but cautioned, “Everyone needs to be reasonable in their expectations.”

The SDF, led by the YPG militia, remains controversial to Turkey, which views the group as linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan recently accused the SDF of “stalling tactics” despite an agreement with Damascus to integrate into Syria’s armed forces.

Barrack’s statements come as the U.S. and other countries re-engage with Syria’s new leadership under Ahmed al-Sharaa, following the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Barrack also marked the reopening of the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Damascus last week, raising the American flag for the first time since 2012, as reported by Reuters.

ALSO READ: Mexico’s Ruling Party Set to Gain Control of Supreme Court, Early Vote Tallies Show