In 2017 alone, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) had approved over 126,853 applications for work permits of H4 visa holders. This number includes 90,946 initial approvals, 35,219 renewals, and 688 replacements for lost cards.

Donald Trump administration is all set to scrap an Obama-era rule that enabled the H4 visa holders – spouses of professionals working in the United States on H1B visa – to work in the country. The US authorities have claimed that this move will significantly benefit the US workers. As per reports, over 70,000 H4 visa holders can see their work permit revoked once the action comes into effect.

In 2015, former US President Barack Obama’s administration had issued a special order which enabled the spouses of H1B visa holders to gain work permits. Over 70% of the H4 visa’s beneficiaries are Indians and a large majority of it is women. If Trump administration revokes this special order, thousands of Indians in the United States will be out of the job.

On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in its Unified Fall Agenda said that scrapping the current practice of granting work permits to H4 dependent spouses will benefit some US workers. It further said that it will further impede the H4 visa holders from entering the labour market early.

“Some US workers would benefit from this proposed rule by having a better chance at obtaining jobs that some of the population of the H-4 workers currently hold, as the proposed rule would no longer allow H-4 workers to enter the labour market early,” the DHS said in its statement.

The Homeland Security department further stressed that it is on its way to roll out the new policy and put out the restrictions on the work permits of spouses of H1B visa holders, which are mostly IT professionals.

