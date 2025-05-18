US Tornadoes: 27 Dead, Homes Wrecked As Killer Storms Rip Through Kentucky And Missouri

Severe storms tore through the Midwest and Southern U.S., killing at least 27 people and leaving widespread destruction, with Kentucky hardest hit. Emergency crews continue rescue efforts as hundreds of homes were damaged and communities struggle to recover from the devastating tornadoes.

Severe storms that swept through parts of the Midwest and Southern United States have resulted in at least 27 fatalities, with Kentucky bearing the brunt of the destruction. Authorities confirmed 18 deaths in Kentucky, where an additional 10 people remain hospitalized in critical condition. The devastating tornadoes have left widespread damage, displaced families, and overwhelmed emergency responders.

Kentucky Tornadoes Cause Devastation and Loss of Life

Kentucky experienced some of the most severe impacts from the storm system. A powerful tornado tore through parts of the state, damaging homes, tossing vehicles, and leaving many residents homeless. Laurel County, located in southeastern Kentucky, suffered the highest toll, with 17 deaths reported there. Pulaski County also recorded one fatality: Maj. Roger Leslie Leatherman, a 39-year veteran of the local fire department, who was fatally injured while responding to the emergency.

State officials reported widespread infrastructure damage, with parts of two dozen state roads closed and some expected to remain shut for days. Governor Andy Beshear announced the death toll and the number of critically injured on Saturday, cautioning that these figures could rise.

“We need the whole world right now to be really good neighbours to this region,” Governor Beshear appealed, emphasizing the urgent need for support.

Eric Gibson, Kentucky’s State Emergency Management Director, reported that hundreds of homes were damaged by the storms.

Firsthand Accounts Reveal the Horror Of Tornadoes

Residents shared harrowing stories of survival amid the chaos. Kayla Patterson, along with her husband and their five children, sought refuge in a basement tub in London, the county seat of Laurel County, as the tornado raged overhead.

“You could literally hear just things ripping in the distance, glass shattering everywhere, just roaring like a freight train,” Patterson recalled on Saturday. “It was terrible.”

Though her family’s home was spared, Patterson described how nearby houses were completely destroyed. The aftermath was filled with sirens and panicked neighbors seeking help.

Chris Cromer, another local resident, described receiving early warnings shortly before the tornado struck around 11:30 pm. He and his wife quickly grabbed their dog and fled to a relative’s nearby home, sheltering in a crawlspace because their own was too small.

“We could hear and feel the vibration of the tornado coming through,” said Cromer, 46. His home suffered damage with a portion of the roof ripped off and broken windows, but many surrounding homes were completely demolished.

“It’s one of those things that you see on the news in other areas, and you feel bad for people — then, when it happens, it’s just surreal,” he said. “It makes you be thankful to be alive, really.”

Ongoing Rescue and Relief Efforts

Search and rescue operations continued through the night and into the next morning, with authorities urging residents to stay vigilant. An emergency shelter was established at a local high school, and donations of food and supplies began arriving to support displaced families.

Kentucky is still recovering from a deadly storm system two months ago, which killed at least 24 people and caused widespread flooding.

Missouri Hit Hard With Tornadoes, Multiple Fatalities and Injuries

The destructive weather system also claimed lives in Missouri, where authorities reported seven deaths, including five in St. Louis. Mayor Cara Spencer described the devastation in the city as “truly heartbreaking” during a news conference on Saturday.

More than 5,000 homes were affected in St. Louis, and 38 people were injured. An overnight curfew was put in place for the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

Radar data indicated a probable tornado touchdown between 2:30 pm and 2:50 pm in Clayton, Missouri, near Forest Park—a site famous for the St. Louis Zoo and historical events such as the 1904 World’s Fair and Olympics.

Personal Losses in Missouri Communities

Among the impacted locations was Centennial Christian Church, where parts of the building collapsed, injuring three people. Stacy Clark shared the personal loss of his mother-in-law, Patricia Penelton, who died in the church. Penelton was described as an active volunteer with numerous roles, including choir participation.

The St. Louis Zoo suffered damage as falling trees heavily harmed the roof of a butterfly facility. Zoo staff managed to rescue most of the butterflies, with a conservatory in suburban Chesterfield providing temporary care for the displaced insects.

Further south, a tornado touched down in Scott County, about 209 kilometers from St. Louis. The sheriff, Derick Wheetley, reported two deaths, multiple injuries, and destruction of numerous homes on social media.

Weather Forecast: Severe Conditions to Persist

The National Weather Service warned that supercell thunderstorms were likely to develop across parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon, eventually forming a line of storms expected to impact southwestern Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas overnight.

The primary threats included large hail up to 3.5 inches, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes. These hazardous conditions were anticipated to continue into Sunday across the central and southern Plains and parts of the central High Plains.

Concerns Over Weather Service Staffing Cuts

The recent storms came amid concerns over significant staffing reductions in National Weather Service offices during the Trump administration. Experts have expressed worries about how these cuts could affect the agency’s ability to issue timely warnings during severe weather events such as tornadoes.

In March 2025, the Jackson, Kentucky, office responsible for the London area had a 25 percent vacancy rate. Louisville’s weather service office was down by 29 percent staff and lacked a permanent meteorologist-in-charge. The St. Louis office reported a 16 percent vacancy rate. Industry experts consider vacancy rates above 20 percent a critical problem for effective operations.

