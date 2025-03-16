US Tornadoes, Wildfires, and Dust Storms Leave 37 Dead; Cause ‘Staggering’ Damage

A deadly wave of tornadoes and extreme weather has ravaged the US Midwest and South, leaving at least 37 dead and entire communities in ruins. Missouri bore the brunt of the devastation, as states declared emergencies amid the unfolding crisis.

At least 37 people have lost their lives as powerful tornadoes tore through parts of the US Midwest and South, leaving widespread destruction in their wake. Missouri was hit hardest, with at least 12 fatalities reported in the state.

The severe weather outbreak began on Friday, spawning tornadoes that carved a path of destruction through multiple states. In addition to the tornadoes, powerful winds in Texas and Kansas triggered massive dust storms, leading to vehicle pile-ups and further casualties.

Wildfires and Flooding Compound the Crisis

The extreme weather event affected a region home to more than 100 million people, fanning nearly 150 wildfires across Oklahoma. Officials confirmed multiple fatalities in Arkansas, Alabama, and Mississippi. Meanwhile, parts of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Kentucky, and North Carolina remained under flood advisories.

By Sunday evening, more than 320,000 residents across the region were without power, according to PowerOutageUS.

States Declare Emergencies Amid Tornadoes and Widespread Destruction

Arkansas, Georgia, and Oklahoma declared states of emergency in response to the crisis. Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe described the devastation as “staggering.”

“Hundreds of homes, schools, and businesses have been either destroyed or severely damaged,” Kehoe said in a statement.

In Butler County, Missouri, a tornado completely obliterated one residence, leaving it “unrecognizable as a home,” according to local coroner Jim Akers.

“Just a debris field,” Akers said. “The floor was upside down. We were walking on walls.”

Oklahoma Wildfires Destroy Hundreds of Structures

Oklahoma saw nearly 150 wildfires driven by winds reaching 83 mph (133 km/h), causing massive destruction. The fires consumed 170,000 acres and destroyed nearly 300 structures, including a farmhouse owned by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

Kansas reported at least eight deaths after a dust storm caused a devastating crash involving more than 55 vehicles. A similar dust storm in Texas resulted in a 38-car pile-up, claiming at least four lives.

Mississippi, Alabama, and Arkansas Suffer Heavy Losses due to Tornadoes

Mississippi recorded six fatalities as tornadoes swept through the state, while Alabama reported three deaths, including that of an 82-year-old woman. In Arkansas, authorities confirmed three deaths and at least 29 injuries due to the severe weather.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that the National Guard had been deployed to Arkansas to assist with storm recovery efforts.

