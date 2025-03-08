Trump's remarks come just a few days after his administration imposed across-the-board 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico.

US President Donald Trump has said that tensions between America and its 2026 World Cup co-hosts Canada and Mexico will make the 48-team global soccer tournament “more exciting”, foreign media reported.

Trump, after signing an executive order to create a task force that he is set to chair for the event, spoke in the Oval Office alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and said the task force would coordinate with federal agencies in planning, organising and executing the tournament, Reuters reported.

Trump’s remarks come just a few days after his administration imposed across-the-board 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico before announcing a one-month reprieve for both countries on goods compliant under a North American trade pact.

Responding to a question on how he views the World Cup in light of the existing trade tensions between the three nations, Trump reportedly said on Friday, “I think it’s going to make it more exciting.”

“Tension is a good thing, it makes it much more exciting,” Reuters quoted the US president as saying.

The 2026 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin on June 11 and conclude on July 19, will feature 104 matches instead of the previous 64 games, including an additional knockout round.

