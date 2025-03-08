Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • US Trade Tensions With Mexico, Canada Will Make World Cup More Exciting, Trump Says

US Trade Tensions With Mexico, Canada Will Make World Cup More Exciting, Trump Says

Trump's remarks come just a few days after his administration imposed across-the-board 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico.

US Trade Tensions With Mexico, Canada Will Make World Cup More Exciting, Trump Says

Donald Trump


US President Donald Trump has said that tensions between America and its 2026 World Cup co-hosts Canada and Mexico will make the 48-team global soccer tournament “more exciting”, foreign media reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump, after signing an executive order to create a task force that he is set to chair for the event, spoke in the Oval Office alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and said the task force would coordinate with federal agencies in planning, organising and executing the tournament, Reuters reported.

Trump’s remarks come just a few days after his administration imposed across-the-board 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico before announcing a one-month reprieve for both countries on goods compliant under a North American trade pact.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Responding to a question on how he views the World Cup in light of the existing trade tensions between the three nations, Trump reportedly said on Friday, “I think it’s going to make it more exciting.”

“Tension is a good thing, it makes it much more exciting,” Reuters quoted the US president as saying.

The 2026 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin on June 11 and conclude on July 19, will feature 104 matches instead of the previous 64 games, including an additional knockout round.

ALSO READ: Putin Has ‘No Interest in Peace’, Says EU Foreign Policy Chief

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kriti Dhingra

Kriti Dhingra

Filed under

Canada Mexico Trump US Trade Tensions World Cup 2026

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Israeli Airstrike Kills Two in Gaza Amid Push for Ceasefire Extension

Israeli Airstrike Kills Two in Gaza Amid Push for Ceasefire Extension

Hampi Rape Case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Swift Action, Two Accused Arrested

Hampi Rape Case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Swift Action, Two Accused Arrested

India vs Newzealand final: India’s Champions Trophy Venue Sparks Debate, Batting Coach Dismisses ‘Unfair Advantage’ Claims

India vs Newzealand final: India’s Champions Trophy Venue Sparks Debate, Batting Coach Dismisses ‘Unfair Advantage’...

Shubman Gill Shuts Down Rohit Sharma’s Retirement Rumors Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

Shubman Gill Shuts Down Rohit Sharma’s Retirement Rumors Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

France, Germany, Italy and UK Extend Support for Arab-Backed Plan On Reconstruction of Gaza

France, Germany, Italy and UK Extend Support for Arab-Backed Plan On Reconstruction of Gaza

Entertainment

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women