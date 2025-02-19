US Traveler Gets Shocked After Reaching Korea To Meet Her K Drama Boyfriend, Watch

A U.S. traveler who journeyed to Seoul with hopes of finding a romance straight out of a K-drama was left disillusioned when reality didn’t match her expectations.

A U.S. traveler who journeyed to Seoul with hopes of finding a romance straight out of a K-drama was left disillusioned when reality didn’t match her expectations. Expecting the streets to be filled with K-pop idol lookalikes, she instead found everyday people going about their daily lives—something that didn’t sit well with her.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Her disappointment, captured in a now-viral video, has sparked mixed reactions across social media, with many calling out her unrealistic standards and cultural misconceptions.

When Fantasy Meets Reality

In the video, the woman excitedly documents her journey to South Korea, stating, “On my way to Seoul to fall in love with a Korean man.” However, her enthusiasm quickly fades as she starts filming random men on the streets of Seoul, seemingly unimpressed by their appearances.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Accompanied by a dramatic tune from the Titanic soundtrack, the video takes a mocking turn as she zooms in on unsuspecting passersby. At one point, she sarcastically declares, “We’ve been catfished. This is very disturbing. I want to leave immediately.”

Woman is upset the men in Korea don’t all look like K-pop stars. pic.twitter.com/z3BkNphojS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 17, 2025

Social Media Backlash

The video, which quickly gained traction, has sparked a wave of reactions, ranging from amusement to outright criticism. While some viewers found her exaggerated disappointment humorous, others slammed her for objectifying people and perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards.

One user commented, “Surprise! Real life isn’t a photoshopped music video. Beauty exists in many different forms.”

Another critic remarked, “It’s frustrating when people travel to another country with a fantasy in mind and then belittle real people for not fitting their imagination.”

Others pointed out the issue of consent, criticizing her for filming strangers without permission. “How would she feel if someone came to her country, filmed random people, and judged them like this?” a user questioned.

A Lesson in Cultural Sensitivity?

While South Korea’s entertainment industry has gained global recognition for its polished visuals and idol culture, everyday life doesn’t necessarily mirror the curated world of K-dramas and K-pop. Many netizens believe this viral incident highlights the need for cultural awareness and the importance of appreciating a country for more than just its pop culture stereotypes.

For now, it seems this traveler’s search for a K-drama romance didn’t have the fairytale ending she hoped for—but the online debate her video sparked may serve as a wake-up call for others with similarly unrealistic expectations.