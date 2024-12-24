US: Two Men Sentenced To 100 Years Of Prison, Reason Will Shock You

In a bizarre incident discovered in Georgia, two men were sentenced to 100 years, for the cause of sexually abusing their own adopted sons and video recording their acts.

In the judgement of the case, the two accused William Dale Zulock and Zachary Jacoby Zulock pleaded guilty and an additional norm added that both will not be eligible for parole for the entire 100 years.

The case of 2022

The investigation into the case began in July 2022 when the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) received a tip from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. The tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, alerting authorities to suspected child sexual abuse material (CSAM) uploaded to a Google account tied to an IP address in Walton County.

Following the issuance of a search warrant for the home of William Dale Zulock and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, investigators uncovered substantial evidence of abuse. This included surveillance footage showing multiple instances of the abuse, along with over seven terabytes of digital data and phone records containing graphic images and videos.

Safe Home For Children

In its judgment, the court emphasized the critical role of adoptive parents who provide children in need with a safe home, noting that such individuals must be held to the highest standards of responsibility. The court further stated that those who choose to adopt and then exploit or abuse the children entrusted to them must face severe punishment, including lengthy prison sentences.

In reflecting on the crimes committed by William Dale Zulock and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, the court described their home as a “house of horrors,” where the defendants placed their “dark desires” above the safety and well-being of their adopted children. The court also recognized the immense suffering caused by the defendants, but commended the resilience and strength shown by the victims in their pursuit of justice, calling their resolve truly inspiring.

