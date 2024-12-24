Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

US: Two Men Sentenced To 100 Years Of Prison, Reason Will Shock You

In a bizarre incident discovered in Georgia, two men were sentenced to 100 years, for the cause of sexually abusing their own adopted sons and video recording their acts. 

US: Two Men Sentenced To 100 Years Of Prison, Reason Will Shock You

In a bizarre incident discovered in Georgia, two men were sentenced to 100 years, for the cause of sexually abusing their own adopted sons and video recording their acts.

In the judgement of the case, the two accused William Dale Zulock and Zachary Jacoby Zulock pleaded guilty and an additional norm added that both will not be eligible for parole for the entire 100 years.

The case of 2022

The investigation into the case began in July 2022 when the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) received a tip from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. The tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, alerting authorities to suspected child sexual abuse material (CSAM) uploaded to a Google account tied to an IP address in Walton County.

Following the issuance of a search warrant for the home of William Dale Zulock and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, investigators uncovered substantial evidence of abuse. This included surveillance footage showing multiple instances of the abuse, along with over seven terabytes of digital data and phone records containing graphic images and videos.

Safe Home For Children

In its judgment, the court emphasized the critical role of adoptive parents who provide children in need with a safe home, noting that such individuals must be held to the highest standards of responsibility. The court further stated that those who choose to adopt and then exploit or abuse the children entrusted to them must face severe punishment, including lengthy prison sentences.

In reflecting on the crimes committed by William Dale Zulock and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, the court described their home as a “house of horrors,” where the defendants placed their “dark desires” above the safety and well-being of their adopted children. The court also recognized the immense suffering caused by the defendants, but commended the resilience and strength shown by the victims in their pursuit of justice, calling their resolve truly inspiring.

Also Read: Israel Confirms Of Killing Hamas Leader, Warns To Behead Houthi Rebels In Yemen

Filed under

100 years of prison US

Advertisement

Also Read

Christmas 2024 Smartphone Sales: Unmissable Deals On iPhones 15 And Samsung Galaxy S24

Christmas 2024 Smartphone Sales: Unmissable Deals On iPhones 15 And Samsung Galaxy S24

Apple’s 2025 Smart Lock Revolution, Face ID Integration For Your Home

Apple’s 2025 Smart Lock Revolution, Face ID Integration For Your Home

Who Was Sunil Yadav? Notorious Drug Smuggler Shot Dead By A Gangster Related To Lawrence Bishnoi

Who Was Sunil Yadav? Notorious Drug Smuggler Shot Dead By A Gangster Related To Lawrence...

Ankit Sharma Murder Case: Delhi HC Asks Police To Reply To Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea

Ankit Sharma Murder Case: Delhi HC Asks Police To Reply To Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea

‘I Shouldn’t Have Become A Sportsperson’: Manu Bhaker’s Family Frustrated On Sidelining Her

‘I Shouldn’t Have Become A Sportsperson’: Manu Bhaker’s Family Frustrated On Sidelining Her

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay Out Of Jail Amid Rape Accusations

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay

Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD To Become OnlyFans Model, Ends Up Earning Over $1 Million

Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD To Become OnlyFans Model, Ends Up Earning Over

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox