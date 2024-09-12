US, UK Diplomats Visit Kyiv: Top Diplomats Pledge $1.5 Billion To Help Ukraine

The United States and Britain committed nearly $1.5 billion in additional aid to Ukraine on Wednesday during a visit by their top diplomats to Kyiv. Ukrainian officials reiterated their requests for Western-supplied missiles to target deeper into Russia.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced over $700 million in humanitarian aid, while British Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed an additional $782 million in assistance and loan guarantees. Much of this aid aims to support Ukraine’s energy grid, which has been repeatedly attacked by Russia ahead of a challenging winter.

Blinken and Lammy undertook a rare joint visit to Kyiv to demonstrate their commitment to Ukraine. The visit was interrupted by repeated air-raid sirens, causing delays and the cancellation of a wreath-laying ceremony.

Diplomats visit amid intensified attacks

Blinken stated he would take the discussion about missiles with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy back to Washington to brief President Joe Biden. He indicated that Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would likely discuss the issue during their upcoming meeting in Washington.

Blinken mentioned that the United States has adjusted its support as the needs and battlefield conditions have evolved and expressed confidence that this will continue.

The visit occurred as Russia intensified its attacks on Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones that have caused numerous civilian casualties.

Lammy described the ongoing 2 1/2-year conflict as reaching a “critical” point following Ukraine’s recent incursion into Russia’s Kursk region. He extended condolences for the recent shocking attacks and the loss of civilian life, particularly women and children.

Restricted range of weapons

Despite increasing strains between Ukraine and its Western allies, Ukraine’s requests for long-range weapons to strike targets deeper inside Russia have faced hesitation from Western leaders, who fear this could escalate the conflict. This issue gained urgency following Russia’s reported acquisition of ballistic missiles from Iran.

President Biden has permitted Ukraine to use U.S.-provided missiles for self-defense across the border into Russia but has largely restricted their range. Zelenskyy expressed hope for changes to these restrictions and emphasized the critical importance of U.S. military and financial support.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently countered the belief that long-range strikes would be decisive, stating that no single capability would be game-changing and pointing out other means Ukraine has to strike long-range targets.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal conveyed to Lammy the hope for an agreement on using long-range assets for strikes on enemy territory, seeking support in this matter.

Ukraines energy grid under constant attack

As winter approaches, Ukraine faces severe strain on its power grid, which has been heavily damaged by Russian attacks. Kyiv officials are also watching the upcoming U.S. election, which could impact Washington’s policy.

Former President Donald Trump, during a recent debate, expressed a desire for the war to end but did not clearly state support for Ukraine’s victory. Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Ukraine’s victory, stating their goal is for Ukraine to win.

Ukrainian officials did not comment on the debate but expressed confidence in continued strong support from the American people. They believe U.S. policy will remain steadfast regardless of presidential changes.

Aid package breakdown

The latest American aid package includes $325 million for energy support, $290 million for humanitarian needs, and $102 million for mine removal. Additionally, the U.S. announced an extra $250 million in weapons aid, including air-defense missiles and artillery.

The visit was publicly announced in advance as a show of support from the U.S. and Britain. British diplomats traveled to Kyiv by train from Poland, while Blinken arrived from London, where he criticized Iran for supplying Russia with short-range ballistic missiles, labeling it a “dramatic escalation” of the war.

Shmyhal criticized Russia’s use of missiles from its allies, calling it part of a genocidal war and terrorism against Ukraine. He stressed the need for Ukraine to respond to such terrorism by targeting military assets in Russia to ensure greater safety for Ukrainian citizens.

Diplomats meet top leaders in Kyiv

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy met with Ukraine’s top leaders in Kyiv on Wednesday. They discussed enhancing the Ukrainian military and the possibility of using imported long-range missiles to target deep into Russia. Blinken and Lammy relayed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s views on Ukraine’s interest in using missiles from the U.S. and Britain against Russian targets well beyond the border.

They informed reporters that they would report these views to U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The two leaders are expected to discuss this during their meeting in Washington on Friday.

Blinken mentioned that the talks focused on the battlefield situation, Ukraine’s goals, and its needs moving forward. He noted that long-range fire was one of the topics discussed and stated he would brief the president on the discussion. He emphasized that the U.S. has continually adapted its support in response to changing battlefield conditions.

Lammy confirmed that the discussion included the potential use of U.S. and British long-range missiles by Ukraine against Russia. He acknowledged the detailed conversations with President Zelenskyy and recognized Ukraine’s position as the frontline of the fight for freedom.

U.S. commitment to support Ukraine to persist

The visit occurred amid the Biden administration’s efforts to limit aid to Russia from Iran, North Korea, and China, and as the U.S. presidential elections approach. Blinken referred to concerns about the elections and potential impacts on aid if Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, won in November. He stressed that U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine would persist, regardless of political changes.

Upon arriving from Poland, Blinken and Lammy met with military and civilian officials, including Ukraine’s new foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha. Later, Zelenskyy, Sybiha, and other Ukrainian officials met with Blinken, Lammy, and their aides at the Mariyinsky Palace.

Lammy noted that it had been over a decade since top diplomats from the U.S. and Britain had traveled together. He added that their governments were committed to addressing the threat posed by Iran’s missile shipments to Russia, a concern they had publicly raised in London on Tuesday.

Air raid sirens sounded throughout the day

At 6:15 a.m. local time, the first air raid siren of Blinken’s trip sounded due to a missile threat from the north. During Blinken’s visit, Zelenskyy was also engaged in a busy schedule, including hosting leaders from Latvia, Lithuania, and Croatia for the Crimea Platform summit. Zelenskyy unveiled a memorial for the Crimean Tatar people, who had been repressed by Stalin.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking by video at the summit, affirmed that the return of Crimea to Ukraine was a requirement of international law. The first debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris occurred during Blinken and Lammy’s train ride to Kyiv. Some passengers watched the debate, while others read about it online the next morning. Ukrainian officials also followed the debate closely, noting Trump’s past praise for Putin and his opposition to U.S. military aid to Ukraine, while Harris promised continued support.

Recently, Ukrainian forces made a surprising incursion into the Russian region of Kursk, boosting morale in Ukraine, but it has not shifted Russian operations in eastern Ukraine. At the news conference, reporters questioned Blinken and Lammy about Ukrainian requests for missile strikes into Russian territory. The Biden administration had previously authorized shorter cross-border strikes.

Iran’s missile shipments to Russia: a significant escalation

Lammy labeled Iran’s missile shipments to Russia as a significant escalation and noted that Britain would join the U.S. in imposing sanctions on Iran and Russia. Iranian officials denied these shipments, and the Kremlin also denied receiving foreign weaponry. Iran has mainly provided drones, while North Korea has supplied artillery shells and ballistic missiles. The Biden administration has accused Chinese companies of selling machinery and microelectronics to Russia to aid its arms production.

Lammy expressed concern over a new axis involving Russia, Iran, and North Korea and urged China not to support this group. Additionally, Zelenskyy attended an international justice conference, reporting evidence of 137,000 war crimes by Russian forces since the 2022 invasion. He criticized Mongolia’s hosting of Putin and Brazil’s plans to invite him to a G20 meeting, calling these actions a degradation of international law.