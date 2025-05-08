US, UK, Others Warn Against Travel To J&K Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The situation deteriorated after last month’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, prompting India to initiate the high-stakes military action. As cross-border tensions intensify, foreign missions are cautioning travellers about potential risks in the region.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, several countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Singapore have issued travel advisories urging their citizens to avoid visiting Jammu and Kashmir. The advisories follow the launch of Operation Sindoor, a large-scale military offensive by the Indian armed forces aimed at dismantling terror networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).

The US Embassy in New Delhi has issued a security alert, advising American citizens to avoid areas of active conflict and reiterating the existing “Do Not Travel” advisory for the vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control (LoC). The embassy stated it is “closely monitoring developments” and warned of the potential for terrorism and armed conflict.

Risks of terrorism, civil unrest

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has also updated its guidance, warning against all travel within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border. The advisory specifically highlights areas such as Srinagar, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg, citing risks of terrorism, civil unrest, and spontaneous violence. The Wagah-Attari border crossing has also been reported closed.

Similarly, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has urged its citizens to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan. In a statement, the MFA advised travellers to “exercise caution, especially in the border regions between India and Pakistan,” due to the volatile security situation.

As military activity continues under Operation Sindoor, with reported strikes on terror camps across the LoC, geopolitical tensions remain high. The Indian Army has stated that the operation is a direct response to increasing cross-border terrorist threats, particularly following the Pahalgam attack which killed several civilians and security personnel.

With the situation evolving rapidly, authorities worldwide are monitoring the Indo-Pak standoff closely. Travellers are strongly advised to stay updated with official advisories and avoid non-essential travel to conflict-prone areas.

