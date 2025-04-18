Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US and Ukraine Sign Memorandum Of Intent For Minerals Deal. What Does It Include And What Happens Next? Explained

US and Ukraine Sign Memorandum Of Intent For Minerals Deal. What Does It Include And What Happens Next? Explained

The US and Ukraine have signed a Memorandum of Intent to move forward with a minerals deal aimed at deepening economic ties and supporting Ukraine’s recovery.

US and Ukraine Sign Memorandum Of Intent For Minerals Deal. What Does It Include And What Happens Next? Explained

The US and Ukraine have signed a Memorandum of Intent to move forward with a minerals deal aimed at deepening economic ties and supporting Ukraine’s recovery.


The US and Ukraine have signed a Memorandum of Intent to move forward with a minerals and reconstruction investment deal aimed at deepening economic ties and supporting Ukraine’s post-war recovery, The Guardian reported on Friday. Here’s what’s in the document and what it means:

The US-Ukraine Memorandum of Intent For Minerals Deal: Key Points

  1. Joint Investment Fund Planned
    • The U.S. and Ukraine intend to establish a reconstruction investment fund as part of a broader economic partnership, Reuters reported, citing the text posted on the website of the Ukrainian government.
    • This fund, the report said, will support the development of Ukrainian natural resources, including critical minerals.
  2. Recognition of Past US Support
    • The document acknowledges the “significant financial and material support” the U.S. has provided since Russian advances in Ukraine, according to particulars of the memorandum of intent obtained by The Guardian.
  3. Future Cooperation Goals
    • Both sides have expressed a desire for a lasting peace and a durable partnership between their governments and people.
    • The deal is framed as part of the American public’s interest in investing in a “free, sovereign and secure Ukraine.”
  4. Military Aid Repayment
    • According to The Guardian report, the memorandum does not clarify whether any profits from the minerals deal will be used to repay U.S. military aid provided under the Biden administration.
    • President Donald Trump has claimed that Ukraine “owes” the U.S. $300 billion, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the weapons were grants, not loans, adding that Ukraine is willing to pay for any future aid provided by the Trump administration.
  5. Respect for Ukraine’s EU Commitments
    • The memorandum reveals that the US “respects” Ukraine’s obligations under EU accession negotiations and international financial agreements.
  6. Timeline for Final Deal
    • Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is scheduled to visit Washington in the week of April 21 to finalize discussions with U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent, the report said, citing the document.
    • Negotiating teams will seek to finalize the agreement by April 26, with signing expected shortly thereafter.
  7. Acknowledgement of Ukraine’s Non-Nuclear Stance
    • The document recognizes Ukraine’s past contribution to global peace, especially its decision “to give up the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal”.
  8. Legal Structure and Signing
    • The memorandum can be signed in multiple counterparts, which will collectively form one binding document.

What Happens Next?

With the technical negotiations reportedly nearing completion, if all goes to plan, the formal agreement will be signed soon after April 26, launching the joint investment initiative.

ALSO READ: US Will ‘Move On’ From Ukraine Peace Efforts If No Progress Is Made, Rubio Warns

Filed under

Memorandum of Intent US-Ukraine minerals deal

In a sharp political atta

‘Half BJP And Half CPM’, Congress Leader K Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls...
Dozens stood trial in Ist

Students And Journalists Stand Trial In Turkey Over Protests Against Mayor’s Arrest
newsx

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read...
The US and Ukraine have s

US and Ukraine Sign Memorandum Of Intent For Minerals Deal. What Does It Include And...
Allahabad High Court has

Failed Intimate Relationships Result In Criminal Cases, Says Allahabad High Court
newsx

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma, Checks His Pockets For Note After Viral Celebration
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Half BJP And Half CPM’, Congress Leader K Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls ‘Ardhanareeswaran’

‘Half BJP And Half CPM’, Congress Leader K Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls...

Students And Journalists Stand Trial In Turkey Over Protests Against Mayor’s Arrest

Students And Journalists Stand Trial In Turkey Over Protests Against Mayor’s Arrest

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read...

Failed Intimate Relationships Result In Criminal Cases, Says Allahabad High Court

Failed Intimate Relationships Result In Criminal Cases, Says Allahabad High Court

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma, Checks His Pockets For Note After Viral Celebration

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma, Checks His Pockets For Note After Viral Celebration

Entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave