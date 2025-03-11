US-Ukraine Talks Begin in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Russia expects the US to inform Moscow about Washington's talks with Kyiv, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

The US and Ukrainian delegations are holding a meeting in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah today, The Guardian reported, quoting Ukraine’s foreign ministry. Meanwhile, Russia expects the US to inform Moscow about Washington’s talks with Kyiv, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff plans to visit Moscow this week to meet with President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources.

Ukrainian and US officials began talks on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, an AFP journalist reported, where Ukraine is expected to present the United States with a plan for a partial ceasefire with Russia ➡️ https://t.co/4du4foQvUL pic.twitter.com/HdzuKvjUjc — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 11, 2025

Peskov reportedly said the Kremlin would provide timely information on any contacts with Witkoff.