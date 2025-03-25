Home
US-Ukraine Talks in Saudi Arabia Conclude As Moscow Says Details Of US-Russia Discussion Won’t Be Published

The talks focussed on establishing a partial ceasefire in the Black Sea region and ensuring the protection of energy infrastructure.  

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the US & Russia are currently analysing the outcomes of these talks, while stressing that the details of talks will not be published.


Talks between US and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia have concluded, the Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing a source within Kyiv’s delegation. “​The talks are over. All details will be announced later.” ​

The discussions were part of broader efforts to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with US negotiators also engaging separately with Russian representatives in Riyadh. The talks focussed on establishing a partial ceasefire in the Black Sea region and ensuring the protection of energy infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the outcomes of these negotiations, anticipating the signing of an agreement on Ukraine’s critical minerals.

As of now, no official statements have been released detailing the outcomes of the talks, although both US and Ukrainian officials have indicated that further information will be provided once assessments are complete.

Details of US-Russia talks will not be published, Moscow says

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has announced that the specifics of recent discussions between Russian and US officials in Riyadh will not be made public, BBC reported. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reportedly said both nations are currently analysing the outcomes of these talks, while stressing that the details of US-Russia talks will not be published.

The marathon negotiations, which concluded on March 25, were described by Peskov as “technical in nature.”

Notably, there are no current plans for a trilateral meeting involving Russia, the US and Ukraine, nor for another conversation between President Putin and President Trump, the BBC report stated, quoting the Kremlin.

While the exact topics of the talks have not been disclosed, reports suggest that the discussions focussed on establishing a naval ceasefire and exploring agreements concerning navigation in the Black Sea.

