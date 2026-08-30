US Uranium Production Hits 8-Year High, But Why Is America Still Dependent on Foreign Supply?

The United States sharply increased uranium production in 2025 as Washington stepped up efforts to strengthen its domestic nuclear fuel supply. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), US mines produced 2.1 million pounds of uranium concentrate in 2025. That was more than three times the 657,000 pounds produced in 2024. The 2025 figure was also the highest US uranium production level since 2017.

Activity across the mining sector also picked up. Uranium exploration and development drilling increased during the year. This points to growing interest in expanding domestic supplies.

US Still Depends Heavily on Foreign Uranium

Despite the production jump, the US remains heavily dependent on overseas uranium. American nuclear operators purchased 46.9 million pounds of uranium concentrate equivalent in 2025. Yet only 7% of uranium delivered to US reactors was US-origin.

The gap shows how far the country still has to go to reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers. Canada, Kazakhstan and Australia remained among the major sources of uranium for the US nuclear industry.

Why Uranium Production Matters to Washington

Uranium concentrate from mines cannot be used directly as reactor fuel. It must first go through conversion and enrichment before it can be turned into fuel for most nuclear reactors. This makes the wider nuclear fuel chain just as important as mining.

The issue also has a direct national security angle. Enriched uranium is used to fuel nuclear reactors that power US Navy submarines and aircraft carriers. A secure fuel supply is therefore important for the country’s nuclear-powered fleet.

US Moves to Rebuild Uranium Enrichment Capacity

The US has been working to rebuild its domestic uranium enrichment capabilities after years of declining capacity. A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found that the US has lacked the ability to produce enriched uranium that meets national-security requirements since 2013. Washington has now stepped up investment in the sector.

In January 2026, the US Department of Energy announced $2.7 billion in funding to expand domestic uranium enrichment capacity. The move is part of a wider effort to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthen the US nuclear fuel supply chain.

Nuclear Fuel Becomes a National Security Priority

For the US military, the issue goes beyond energy security. A stronger domestic uranium and enrichment network could help meet the long-term fuel needs of nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers. It could also support the country’s broader nuclear weapons programme.

The sharp rise in mining output is an important step. But the numbers show that the US still has a long way to go before it can significantly reduce its dependence on foreign uranium.