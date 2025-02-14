US Vice President JD Vance Meets Ukraine’s Zelensky In Munich For Key Talks On Ending Russia’s War

US Vice President JD Vance met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday at the Munich Security Conference, engaging in critical talks aimed at ending Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

US Vice President JD Vance met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday at the Munich Security Conference, engaging in critical talks aimed at ending Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. The meeting was pivotal for Kyiv, as it sought to secure Washington’s continued support after US President Donald Trump surprised allies by launching direct peace efforts with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We Need a Joint Plan,” Zelensky Insists

During his address at the conference, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s position on peace talks with Russia. “I will meet with only one Russian—Putin—after we have a common plan with President Trump and Europe. Only then am I ready to meet,” he declared.

Zelensky’s comments underscore Kyiv’s determination to ensure that any potential peace deal is coordinated with both Washington and European allies to safeguard Ukraine’s interests.

US Push for Diplomacy, Europe to “Step Up”

Vice President Vance assured Ukraine that the United States is prepared to pressure Russia into ending the conflict. However, he emphasized that Europe must take greater responsibility for its defense, allowing Washington to redirect its focus to other global threats.

“Of course, Europe must be at the table,” Vance said, adding that it is time for Europe to “step up” in terms of defense spending and military preparedness.

Mixed Signals from the US

The United States’ strategy in Ukraine remains a subject of debate, especially after Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth suggested that Ukraine might not regain all its occupied territories or join NATO anytime soon. This stance has raised concerns in Kyiv and Europe, with fears that Ukraine could be pressured into accepting a deal that benefits Russia.

However, Vance reassured that “everything is on the table” in potential talks with Russia, including the possibility of using military leverage to force a settlement.

Trump’s Peace Efforts and Zelensky’s Optimism

President Trump caused a stir earlier in the week by announcing his intention to initiate peace talks with Putin, with Saudi Arabia emerging as a possible venue for the discussions.

Despite initial concerns, Zelensky expressed cautious optimism, revealing that Trump had shared his personal phone number during their conversation. “If he chooses our side and doesn’t stay in the middle, I believe he will push Putin to stop the war,” Zelensky said.

Security and Resource Diplomacy

In an effort to secure ongoing US support, Ukraine is reportedly exploring deals to grant American companies access to its rare mineral resources in exchange for future security guarantees.

European Response and Chernobyl Incident

European leaders demanded to be part of any negotiations that would affect the continent’s security. EU President Ursula von der Leyen warned that forcing Ukraine into an unfavorable agreement would ultimately harm US interests. “By working together, we can achieve a just and lasting peace,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zelensky revealed that a Russian drone struck a containment structure at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, though radiation levels remained normal. The attack was part of a 133-drone overnight assault by Russia targeting northern Ukraine.

“This proves Putin isn’t preparing for negotiations—he’s preparing to deceive the world further,” Zelensky said.

With diplomatic efforts intensifying in Munich, the stakes remain high for Ukraine. Both Kyiv and its allies are determined to resist any deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity or security. As Vice President Vance and President Trump continue their diplomatic maneuvers, all eyes will be on the next steps in the US-Ukraine-Russia triangle.