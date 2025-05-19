Home
Monday, May 19, 2025
US Vice President JD Vance Meets Zelenskyy; High-Stakes Diplomacy Underway as US, Europe, and Ukraine Prepare for Trump-Putin Call

As global tensions rise over Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine, key political figures gathered on the sidelines of Pope Leo’s inauguration on Sunday to prepare for a critical phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Key political figures gathered on the sidelines of Pope Leo's inauguration to prepare for a critical phone call between Trump and Putin.


As global tensions rise over Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine, key political figures gathered on the sidelines of Pope Leo’s inauguration on Sunday to prepare for a critical phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Among those in attendance were U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Republican Senator J.D. Vance, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss how to end the war and chart a possible path toward peace.

The meeting lasted around 40 minutes and, despite past friction between Zelenskyy and Vance, appeared to go smoothly. The Ukrainian president later described it as a “good” meeting and posted photos of the roundtable discussion, showing Kyiv and Washington officials smiling and engaged.

Russia Reportedly Threatens to Use Nuclear-Capable Missile

While diplomacy is ramping up, new threats from Moscow are casting a heavy shadow over the negotiations. Ukrainian intelligence has warned that Russia may be preparing to use a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile as a show of force. According to reports, the Kremlin is considering launching an RS-24 Yars missile—capable of traveling up to 10,000 kilometers—with a training warhead.

Sources say the move is meant to “intimidate” both Kyiv and Western allies ahead of Monday’s high-level talks between Trump and Putin. The missile threat follows Russia’s largest drone assault of the war so far, signaling that Moscow may be increasing pressure on Ukraine just as diplomatic efforts gain traction.

Ukraine Pushes for Ceasefire and Diplomatic Solution

Despite the threats, Zelenskyy remained firm in his message to both U.S. and European leaders.

“I reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to be engaged in real diplomacy and underscored the importance of a full and unconditional ceasefire as soon as possible,” Zelenskyy said following his meeting with American officials and after greeting Pope Leo during the inauguration events.

His call for peace comes at a time when many in Kyiv worry about how far Moscow is willing to go and whether international support can hold strong.

Trump to Speak with Both Putin and European Leaders

As tensions build, former President Trump is set to hold two important phone calls on Monday—first with European leaders and later with Putin. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed that Britain, France, Germany, and Poland will speak with Trump ahead of his call with the Russian president. All four nations have shown strong support for Ukraine and were in Kyiv last week, where they pushed for new sanctions against Russia.

The outcome of these talks may significantly shape the future of the war and any chance of peace.

Sanctions on the Table, But Decision Rests with Trump

Questions about whether the U.S. will introduce new sanctions on Russia are also swirling. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told NBC News that the next steps depend on how the talks go.

“I think we will see what happens when both sides get to the table,” Bessent said, pointing out that any major decision will ultimately lie with Trump.

Past Tensions, But Now a Common Goal

Sunday’s meeting between Zelenskyy and Senator Vance marked the first time the two had met since a heated exchange during Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House in February. But despite previous disagreements, the two appeared to be on the same page about pushing for a diplomatic solution.

