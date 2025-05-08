Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US Vice President JD Vance Says ‘India-Pakistan War Is None Of Our Business’

US Vice President JD Vance Says ‘India-Pakistan War Is None Of Our Business’

US Vice President JD Vance says, "We’re not going to get involved in the middle of a war that’s fundamentally none of our business."

US Vice President JD Vance Says ‘India-Pakistan War Is None Of Our Business’

US VP JD Vance urges India to respond carefully to Kashmir attack and calls for Pakistan's cooperation in hunting down terrorists responsible.


US Vice President JD Vance says, “We’re not going to get involved in the middle of a war that’s fundamentally none of our business.”

He said, “What we can do is try to encourage these folks to deescalate a little bit, but we’re not going to get involved in the middle of war that’s fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it. You know, America can’t tell the Indians to lay down their arms. We can’t tell the Pakistanis to lay down their arms. And so, we’re going to continue to pursue this thing through diplomatic channels. Our hope and our expectation is that this is not going to spiral into a broader regional war or, God forbid, a nuclear conflict. Right now, we don’t think that’s going to happen.”

More details awaited.

Filed under

india-pakistan war JD Vance

newsx

