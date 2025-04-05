US Vice President JD Vance Set To Visit India This Month On Heritage Tour With Wife Usha Vance: Report

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, will visit India on April 21 for a four-day trip, blending diplomacy with personal heritage. While the visit is largely private, Vance is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid intensifying US-India engagements.

US Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit India later this month, accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance, who has Indian roots. According to sources cited by The Hindu, the visit will be “largely private,” but Vance is expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. PM Modi is set to host a dinner for the Vance family during their stay.

The couple is expected to arrive in India on April 21 for a four-day trip that will include stops in Jaipur and Agra. The visit is being described as a “heritage tour” for Vance, allowing him to explore his wife’s ancestral ties to the country.

A Delayed Visit

Vance was initially slated to visit India in March, but the trip faced multiple postponements, Politico reported. This will be his third international trip since assuming office in January. His previous trips—to France and Germany in February and Greenland in March—were met with controversy. In Europe, he publicly criticized leaders for what he described as attacks on free speech. His Greenland visit, undertaken alongside the US Second Lady, stirred diplomatic concerns amid ongoing tensions over the United States’ strategic interest in the Danish territory.

The Vances’ arrival in India will coincide with a visit by US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. Waltz is scheduled to meet his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, and will also address the Indo-US Forum organized by the Delhi-based Ananta Centre.

JD Vance To Visit Amid Intense US-India Diplomatic Engagements

Further reinforcing US-India diplomatic engagements, US Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth is set to visit India later this summer. These visits will culminate in a high-profile trip by President Donald Trump, who is expected to attend the Quad Summit in India.

Before these upcoming visits, US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard visited India last month. During her stay, she held meetings with Doval and Prime Minister Modi, discussing key bilateral issues.

These diplomatic interactions come at a crucial time, as the US has begun enforcing new “reciprocal tariffs” on Indian goods. Effective from April 5, the policy includes a significant 27% tax on Indian exports to the US. The move has rattled global markets and raised concerns over potential economic instability.

India’s leadership is expected to use these high-level meetings as an opportunity to respond to what it perceives as an aggressive trade maneuver from Washington.

