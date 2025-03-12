Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  World»
  US Vice President JD Vance To Visit India This Month With Second Lady Usha Vance

US Vice President JD Vance To Visit India This Month With Second Lady Usha Vance

US Vice President JD Vance will visit India later this month, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, marking his second international trip in office. The visit holds diplomatic significance, while also offering Usha Vance a personal connection to her ancestral roots..

US Vice President JD Vance To Visit India This Month With Second Lady Usha Vance

US Vice President JD Vance will visit India later this month, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, marking his second international trip.


U.S. Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit India later this month, marking his second international trip since taking office, Politico reported on Wednesday. He will be accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance.

A Strategic Visit

Vance’s upcoming visit follows his recent diplomatic engagements in France and Germany. His first foreign trip drew significant attention, particularly during the Munich Security Conference, where he delivered a pointed critique of European governments on issues such as illegal migration, religious freedoms, and election integrity. His remarks took many allies by surprise, as they had expected discussions centered on a potential Russia-Ukraine peace agreement.

A Personal Connection for Usha Vance, Wife of JD Vance

For Second Lady Usha Vance, the visit carries personal significance. Born to Indian immigrant parents in the United States, this will be her first visit to India in her official capacity as second lady. The trip is expected to provide an opportunity for her to connect with her ancestral roots while engaging in diplomatic and cultural exchanges.

Vice President Vance’s visit to India is anticipated to strengthen U.S.-India relations, though further details on his agenda and key meetings remain undisclosed. His previous engagements suggest that policy discussions on global security and governance could be central themes of the visit.

Who is Usha Vance?

Usha Vance, née Usha Chilukuri, is the daughter of Indian immigrants and grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. She earned a History degree from Yale University and later pursued a Master of Philosophy at the University of Cambridge. Her legal career includes clerkships with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh before his Supreme Court appointment, establishing her as a respected legal professional.

Meeting JD Vance at Yale and Family Life

Usha met JD Vance while both were studying law at Yale. Their relationship developed during their time there, culminating in their marriage in 2014. The couple has three children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel—and is known for balancing their demanding careers with a strong dedication to family.

Though Usha Vance maintains a low public profile, her support has significantly influenced JD Vance’s views, particularly his focus on the struggles of rural America—a central theme in his best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy, which was later adapted into a film.

