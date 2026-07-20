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Home > World News > US Vice President JD Vance, Wife Usha Welcome Fourth Child; First Sitting VP in Over 150 Years to Have a Baby

US Vice President JD Vance, Wife Usha Welcome Fourth Child; First Sitting VP in Over 150 Years to Have a Baby

US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance have welcomed their fourth child, Alec Neel Vance. The birth marks the first time in 156 years that a sitting US vice president has had a baby while in office.

Usha Vance gives birth to her fourth child, Alec Neel Vance. Photo: AFP
Usha Vance gives birth to her fourth child, Alec Neel Vance. Photo: AFP

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 09:28 IST

US Vice-President JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha, welcomed their fourth child on Sunday. The rare record behind the birth is first sitting US VP in over 150 years to have a baby. The Vice-President made the announcement in a post on X. He said, “We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.” Vance thanked the military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit in his post on X.

US Vice President JD Vance, Wife Usha Welcome Fourth Child Alec Neel Vance

The couple who have been married since 2014, also have two older sons — Ewan, age 9, and Vivek, 6 — and daughter Mirabel, age 4.

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JD Vance who is from Ohio, met Usha Vance, the daughter of Indian immigrants, while they were studying at Yale Law School. The two graduated in 2013 and got married a year later in an interfaith wedding ceremony conducted by both a Hindu priest and a Catholic priest. 

First Sitting US Vice President to Welcome a Baby in 156 Years

According to the outlet, the last known instance was 156 years ago when Schuyler Colfax Jr. — serving as vice president to Ulysses S. Grant — and his wife Ellen had their son, Schuyler Colfax III, in 1870.

Meanwhile, CNN reported citing people familiar with the matter that the family of six will be spending more time in rural northern Virginia, leasing part of a sprawling, multimillion-dollar property in the wealthy enclave of Middleburg.

CNN said that the rental is an effort to provide the second lady and Vance children with a greater sense of normalcy, as per the people familiar with the matter. It said that the vice president is expected to stay there on occasion, though he and his family are maintaining their official residence at the Naval Observatory. 

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Peru Earthquake: 6 Dead, 21 Injured After Twin Quakes of 5.6 Strike Andes, Nearly 300 Affected 

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US Vice President JD Vance, Wife Usha Welcome Fourth Child; First Sitting VP in Over 150 Years to Have a Baby
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US Vice President JD Vance, Wife Usha Welcome Fourth Child; First Sitting VP in Over 150 Years to Have a Baby

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US Vice President JD Vance, Wife Usha Welcome Fourth Child; First Sitting VP in Over 150 Years to Have a Baby
US Vice President JD Vance, Wife Usha Welcome Fourth Child; First Sitting VP in Over 150 Years to Have a Baby
US Vice President JD Vance, Wife Usha Welcome Fourth Child; First Sitting VP in Over 150 Years to Have a Baby
US Vice President JD Vance, Wife Usha Welcome Fourth Child; First Sitting VP in Over 150 Years to Have a Baby

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