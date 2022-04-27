US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and has isolated herself

According to a White House statement on Tuesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and has isolated herself.

Although, Vice President Harris will continue to carry out her duties from her home and is said to return after she has tested negative.

According to a press release from the White House, “On fast and PCR tests, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 today. She has shown no signs of illness and will continue to work from the Vice President’s home. Due to their recent travel schedules, she has not been in frequent contact with the President or First Lady. She will follow the CDC’s instructions as well as the advice of her doctors. When Jill tests negative, Vice President Biden will return to the White House.”

Sticking on Twitter, Harris wrote ” Today I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms, and I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines. I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted.”