Friday, March 28, 2025
  US Visa Crackdown: Over 2,000 Appointments Cancelled Due To Bot Activity, 'Zero Tolerance' For Agents

US Visa Crackdown: Over 2,000 Appointments Cancelled Due To Bot Activity, ‘Zero Tolerance’ For Agents

The US Embassy in India has taken strict action against fraudulent visa bookings, canceling approximately 2,000 appointments made by automated bots.

The US Embassy in India has taken strict action against fraudulent visa bookings, canceling approximately 2,000 appointments made by automated bots. This decisive move underscores the embassy’s firm stance against unauthorized agents and fixers who attempt to manipulate the scheduling system.

Embassy’s Zero-Tolerance Policy on Bots and Fixers

In an announcement made on Wednesday, the embassy reaffirmed its commitment to fair and transparent visa processing. In a post on X, the embassy stated, “Consular Team India is canceling about 2000 visa appointments made by bots. We have zero tolerance for agents and fixers that violate our scheduling policies.”

This crackdown aims to ensure that genuine applicants have a fair chance of securing their visa appointments without interference from unscrupulous intermediaries.

US Deportation of Indian Nationals via Panama

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, provided an update on recent deportations of Indian nationals by the US government.

According to Singh, since January 20, a total of 55 Indians were deported from the US and repatriated via Panama. He clarified that these individuals were not sent to any other country before reaching India.

“Beginning 20 January 2025, the US deported a total of 55 Indian nationals who arrived in New Delhi via Panama. These individuals were deported to Panama by the US under a bilateral arrangement. Panama, in turn, facilitated the deportation of these individuals to New Delhi on commercial flights with the assistance of the International Organization of Migration (IOM),” Singh stated in a written reply to an unstarred question in parliament.

The Ministry of External Affairs has been actively engaged with US authorities to ensure the safe return of verified Indian nationals.

Mass Deportations Amid Immigration Crackdown

As the US government intensifies its immigration enforcement, a CNN report on February 6 revealed that at least 104 Indian citizens were deported on February 4 aboard a US military aircraft.

According to Punjab officials, the C-17 aircraft, carrying migrants primarily from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Punjab, landed in Amritsar on February 5. This marked the longest-distance flight deployed for migrant transportation since the Trump administration initiated the use of military aircraft for deportations.

US President Donald Trump, addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 23, emphasized his administration’s commitment to mass deportations, stating that he was restoring government “by the people.” His policies continue to place immigration control at the forefront of his administration’s priorities.

As the US tightens its visa regulations and accelerates deportations, Indian authorities remain in close communication with their American counterparts to safeguard the interests of Indian nationals affected by these policies.

(With Inputs from ANI)

