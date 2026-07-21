US Visa New Rule: Why Universities Want International Students Back Before September 15

International students, including thousands from India, are scrambling to finalise their return to the United States after universities warned that staying abroad beyond September 15 could leave them entering under a much stricter US Visa system. The advisory comes as the US prepares to replace the decades-old Duration of Status (D/S) framework with a fixed-period admission rule, a move that is expected to reshape how foreign students continue their education and extend their stay. With the new policy set to take effect on September 15, institutions have begun asking students currently outside the country on academic breaks not to delay their travel.

Why the new US Visa rule is changing travel plans

The warning applies to F and J visa holders. Reportedly, Columbia University is among the institutions that has formally advised students to reach the US before classes resume. “This final rule has a 60-day implementation period. We recommend that all students return to New York before the beginning of classes on September 8, 2026,” the university said in its notice.

As per reports, the advisory comes ahead of the Department of Homeland Security’s Final Rule, which replaces the existing D/S system. At present, international students can stay in the US for as long as they continue meeting the requirements of their academic programme. Under the revised US Visa rules, students will instead receive admission for a fixed period that cannot exceed four years.

How the US Visa system will work after September 15

Beyond introducing a four-year cap, the new rule also shortens the post-study grace period from 60 days to 30 days. Students who need additional time will no longer be able to continue under the earlier framework and must instead seek approval from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) by filing Form I-539.

The policy covers F-1 student visa holders, J-1 exchange visitors and I visa holders issued to foreign journalists. Students already inside the United States under the current D/S system on September 15 will not immediately lose their status. As per reports, DHS said they can remain until the completion date listed on their Form I-20 or until the end of approved Optional Practical Training (OPT/STEM OPT). Even then, the protection is not unlimited. It remains subject to an overall four-year limit from the rule’s effective date and cannot continue beyond November 14, 2030, including the departure period.

Concerns grow over impact of US Visa limits on higher education

The policy has raised concerns among Indian students, professionals and education groups, which say the fixed timeline does not match the reality of many academic programmes. “This is a self-inflicted wound on US competitiveness,” said Khanderao Kand, chief of policy and strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS).

Reports say that while explaining the concern, Kand said, “A 4-year cap misaligns with how modern degrees actually work; the median time to a bachelor’s is about 52 months and to a PhD about 5.7 years, while USCIS is already sitting on more than 11 million cases with roughly year-long processing times.”

He warned that the changes could have consequences beyond students themselves. “Students will be forced out mid-program or mid-research, labs will lose critical talent, and America will hand its innovation pipeline to competitors,” Kand said.

Research programmes fear disruption under US Visa changes

FIIDS said the rule could particularly affect research-intensive doctoral programmes and medical training, many of which routinely continue beyond four years. According to the organisation, J-1 research scholars and physicians often require between five and seven years to complete their programmes.

The group also warned that uncertainty over extension approvals could disrupt laboratories, delay graduations and complicate faculty recruitment plans that rely on international researchers. Calling for a rethink before implementation, Kand said, “Delay implementation, protect students, and safeguard US research and innovation. If the goal is integrity, do it without blowing up degree pathways that power American labs and startups.”

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