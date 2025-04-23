Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
  US VP JD Vance Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Calls It 'Terrible Act Of Terror'

US VP JD Vance Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Calls It ‘Terrible Act Of Terror’

On his official trip to India, US Vice President JD Vance condemned the recent terror strike in Pahalgam that left the region shaken.

On his official trip to India, US Vice President JD Vance condemned the recent terror strike in Pahalgam that left the region shaken. Traveling with his family, Vance addressed the media on Wednesday, calling the attack a “terrible act of terror” and assured India of America’s unwavering support.

He expressed sympathy for the victims and affected families, stating, “I want to issue our condolences to the people of Kashmir who were affected by this terrible terrorist attack.”

Reaffirming US-India Solidarity

Vance also referenced the ongoing high-level communications between Washington and New Delhi. He noted that President Donald Trump had already spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the incident.

“The President’s already spoken with Prime Minister Modi. I believe I’ll be speaking with him later this afternoon, and obviously, we’re providing whatever assistance and help we can provide to the government, to the people of India,” Vance said.

Earlier, in a post shared on X, the Vice President wrote, “Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”

Global Support Pours In

President Trump, in a separate call, offered his condolences to PM Modi and denounced the attack as an act of “Islamist terror.” Modi, in response, emphasized India’s resolve to bring the perpetrators and those supporting them to justice.

Trump further reiterated, during his remarks, that the US “stands with India in its fight against terrorism” and is ready to offer “all possible support.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the message of solidarity in a post on X, stating simply, “The United States stands with India.”

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz described the attack as a “terrible tragedy” while responding to Trump’s message on social media.

Security Tensions Rise in Pahalgam

The Pahalgam attack marks one of the most severe terror incidents since Article 370 was revoked in 2019. Security agencies have since ramped up efforts to locate those responsible, launching search operations throughout the region.

Streets in the popular tourist destination have fallen silent, with security forces now maintaining a heavy presence. Meanwhile, several local organizations have announced a bandh in Jammu as a sign of protest and mourning.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Pahalgam Terror Attack Caught On Camera: Video Shows Horror And Mayhem

 

