  US VP JD Vance Urges India's Response to Pahalgam Attack Not to Trigger War, Calls for Pakistan's Cooperation

U.S. Vice President JD Vance urged India on Thursday to respond to the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir in a way that avoids escalating tensions into a regional conflict. Speaking to Fox News, Vance also called on Pakistan to cooperate in tracking down terrorists operating within its borders.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed hope on Thursday that India’s response to the recent terrorist attack in  Kashmir would not escalate into a broader regional conflict. Speaking in an interview on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier, Vance emphasized the importance of maintaining peace amidst the rising tensions.

“Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn’t lead to a broader regional conflict,” Vance stated.

JD Vance Condemns Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

The Vice President also called for Pakistan’s cooperation in tracking down terrorists believed to be operating within its borders. “And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they’re responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with,” Vance added.

At the time of the attack, Vice President Vance was in India with his wife, Usha Vance. The terrorists killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam, a tragic event that deeply shook the region. Vance, in a show of solidarity, promptly called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strongly condemn the attack.

In his conversation with PM Modi, Vance conveyed his deepest condolences for the loss of life in the brutal assault. He reaffirmed that the United States stands firmly with India during this difficult time. “The United States stands with the people of India in this difficult hour,” Vance said.

US Support in the Fight Against Terrorism

Further expressing the U.S. commitment to supporting India, Vance assured that the United States is ready to provide any necessary assistance in the joint fight against terrorism. This was echoed by India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, who shared the Vice President’s message on social media platform X.

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in turn, thanked Vice President Vance and President Donald Trump for their messages of support and solidarity following the devastating attack.

