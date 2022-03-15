US President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday (local time) about Beijing's support for Russia's military operations in Ukraine, even as the Kremlin denied reports stating that it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

Russia has requested China for military and financial assistance amid the conflict in Ukraine, as reported by CNN. According to sources cited by CNN, the assistance Russia requested was pre-packaged, non-perishable military food kits for its troops in Ukraine. Earlier, it was reported by CNN that Russia has asked China for providing drones to support its military operations in Ukraine.

Liu Pengyu, the Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington, said he was unaware of any suggestions that China might be willing to help Russia. “I’ve never heard of that,” Pengyu said in a statement when asked by CNN about the reports of Russia requesting Beijing for military aid. Russia also, later in the day, denied it needed China’s help. President Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said reports suggesting Russia asking for military assistance from China are not true.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held an “intense” seven-hour meeting in Rome with senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi earlier today. Sullivan laid out potential consequences of Beijing assisting Russia in the war in Ukraine. “The national security adviser and our delegation raised directly and very clear our concerns about the PRC’s support to Russia in the wake of the invasion, and the implications that any such support would have for the PRC’s relationship not only with us but for its relationships around the world,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Sullivan also bluntly warned China to avoid helping Russia evade punishment from global sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy. Ned Price said that the US is keeping a close watch on the countries providing aid to Russia in various forms. Price added, “We are watching very closely the extent to which China or any other country provides any form of support, whether that’s material, economic or financial support to Russia, any such support from anywhere in the world would be of great concern to us.”