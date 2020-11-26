Robert O'Brien called for a free and open Indo-Pacific ever since it regained China's focus in its aggressive and expansionist policies. O'Brien cited the sheer amount of prosperity the region has brought by being a vital trading crossroad billions of people in the United States and other ASEAN countries.

During the US-ASEAN (Association of South-East Asian Nations) virtual meeting, the United States Nation Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said that the United States will keep to its commitment of maintaining a heavy military presence in the Indo-Pacific to curb China’s aggression alongside its allies, regardless of any changes to the Presidency.

O’Brien called for a free and open Indo-Pacific ever since it regained China’s focus in its aggressive and expansionist policies. O’Brien cited the sheer amount of prosperity the region has brought by being a vital trading crossroad billions of people in the United States and other ASEAN countries.

O’Brien also renewed the United States’ promise to keep the Indo-Pacific open and out of China’s reach. There are plenty of American naval bases all over the world. The most prominent of these in the Indo-Pacific include Pearl Harbour, Guam and Diego Garcia.

Also read: Jaishankar on 2-day visit to UAE, cooperation for post-Covid era on agenda

Also read: Violent protests in Gilgit Baltistan over election results continue: Will Imran Khan concede defeat?

The Indo-Pacific is the region that includes the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean along with their joining point. The ASEAN is an organisation of South-East Asian countries that focuses on mutual cooperation for each other’s advancement in all fields. The ASEAN consists of 10 countries situated around South East Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. ASEAN also has some outside dialogue partners.

Also read: Delhi braces for farmer protest march: Security beefed up at Delhi, Haryana borders